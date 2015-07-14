MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stock futures down, euro firms as Greek deal gets cautious nod
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rally modestly on Greece; Egypt falls
* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal looks imminent
* Gold drops as focus shifts to possible U.S. rate hike
* Draft deal calls for UN access to all Iran sites -source
* Turkey PM Davutoglu starts coalition talks, defends Erdogan
* Iraq launches offensive to drive Islamic State from biggest province
* Houthi attack sets refinery ablaze in Yemeni city Aden
* OPEC sees more balanced oil market in 2016
* Mobius to step down from Templeton's £1.9bln EM Investment Trust
* First batch of U.S. F-16 jets arrives in Iraq
* Genel puts exploration on hold, awaits Iraqi Kurdistan payments
* Iran deal would add to oil glut, open door to cement, steel imports
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt's Emaar Misr H1 net sales grow by 20 percent
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Aramco Trading offers diesel for July
* Saudi Arabia opens the oil taps, ups June output to record high
* Saudi Cement records 11.8 pct fall in Q2 profit due to lower sales
* Saudi shipper Bahri says Q2 profit doubles on bigger fleet, higher rates
* Saudi appoints housing minister from private sector
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE woman executed for killing American teacher
* Dubai developer Deyaar says Q2 net profit rises 37.5 pct
QATAR
* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles sells stake to Qatari investor
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit rises 3.3 pct, misses forecasts
* Spain's Sacyr consortium wins 415 mln eur Qatar construction contract
* TABLE-Qatar June inflation rises to 1.4 pct year/year
KUWAIT
* Kuwait committee to visit London for sovereign fund probe
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows to 4.6 pct y/y in May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
