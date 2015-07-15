DUBAI, July 15 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pare gains as China markets
slump
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly firm, Oman outperforms
after Iran deal
* Oil prices edge up as Iranian exports to take time to ramp
up post-deal
* Gold marks time ahead of testimony from Fed's Yellen
* Saudi-backed forces seize Aden airport in sudden advance
* U.N. Syria envoy meets southern rebels and opposition
armed groups
* UN delivers urgent food and health supplies to Aden
* Turkish court deals blow to Erdogan, overturns law that
shut rival's schools
* Algeria's central bank says foreign reserves fall $19 bln
in first qtr
IRAN
* Iran deal reached, Obama hails step towards "more hopeful
world"
* After Iran deal, U.S. companies face being left out in
cold
* Iran deal could help India boost exports by over a third
-trade body
* Iran deal could unleash big pent-up commercial aircraft
demand
* Peugeot plans expanded Iran venture after nuclear deal
* Iran gears up for trade and investment boom that could
reshape region
* Turkish exporters see trade with Iran doubling to $35
billion in 2016
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian
wheat
* Egypt hopes Iran nuclear deal will prevent Middle East
arms race
* Egypt's Juhayna says Q2 net income rises 64 pct
* Egyptian pound steady at auction, parallel market
* Egypt's Beltone Financial to seek $25.5 mln in August
share sale
SAUDI ARABIA
* Obama phoned Saudi King Salman to discuss Iran deal, Yemen
-White House
* Iran's nuclear deal puts Saudis on edge
* Saudi crude output likely to stay high in summer - Gulf
delegate
* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit drops as fails to repeat
one-time debt gain 5110.SE
* Saudi's Ma'aden Q2 net profit falls 27 pct, misses
forecasts
* Saudi Electricity seeks multi-billion-dollar loan -
sources
* Saudi's SAFCO says starts commercial ops at delayed urea
plant
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Co Q1 net profit rises 10.25 pct;
misses forecast
* Saudi's Yansab Q2 net profit slips 63 pct [ID:nL5N0ZU0F6
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit falls 42 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Obama called Abu Dhabi crown prince about Iran deal
* UAE congratulates Iran on atomic deal, first official Gulf
comment
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* UAE's Aldar says makes 1.9 bln dhs sales in H1 2015 on new
projects
* TABLE-Dubai June inflation falls to 4.2 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House posts 13.7 pct Q2 profit gain, misses
estimates
* Kuwait bank NBK targets Egypt growth as Q2 profit gains 10
pct
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit jumps 28.7 pct on higher
income
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ beats forecasts with 17.3 pct jump in Q2
net profit
* Qatari shipper Nakilat Q2 net profit gains 12.3 pct
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit dips 1.8 pct, misses
estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar's QIB Q2 net profit jumps 27 pct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Sohar signs $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger
* National Bank of Oman profits rise, deposits fall
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 5.15 pct
* Boeing to support Oman Air 787 dreamliner introduction
* TABLE-Oman June consumer prices rise y/y, first time in
three months
* Bank Muscat Q2 net marginally lower, beats estimates
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q2 net profit falls 33 pct
BAHRAIN
* U.S. concerned by Bahrain moves against opposition
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain frees rights activist for health reasons - agency
* Bahrain's Arcapita buys part of Abu Dhabi property project
for $200 mln
