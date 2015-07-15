DUBAI, July 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pare gains as China markets slump

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly firm, Oman outperforms after Iran deal

* Oil prices edge up as Iranian exports to take time to ramp up post-deal

* Gold marks time ahead of testimony from Fed's Yellen

* Saudi-backed forces seize Aden airport in sudden advance

* U.N. Syria envoy meets southern rebels and opposition armed groups

* UN delivers urgent food and health supplies to Aden

* Turkish court deals blow to Erdogan, overturns law that shut rival's schools

* Algeria's central bank says foreign reserves fall $19 bln in first qtr

IRAN

* Iran deal reached, Obama hails step towards "more hopeful world"

* After Iran deal, U.S. companies face being left out in cold

* Iran deal could help India boost exports by over a third -trade body

* Iran deal could unleash big pent-up commercial aircraft demand

* Peugeot plans expanded Iran venture after nuclear deal

* Iran gears up for trade and investment boom that could reshape region

* Turkish exporters see trade with Iran doubling to $35 billion in 2016

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt hopes Iran nuclear deal will prevent Middle East arms race

* Egypt's Juhayna says Q2 net income rises 64 pct

* Egyptian pound steady at auction, parallel market

* Egypt's Beltone Financial to seek $25.5 mln in August share sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Obama phoned Saudi King Salman to discuss Iran deal, Yemen -White House

* Iran's nuclear deal puts Saudis on edge

* Saudi crude output likely to stay high in summer - Gulf delegate

* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit drops as fails to repeat one-time debt gain 5110.SE

* Saudi's Ma'aden Q2 net profit falls 27 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Electricity seeks multi-billion-dollar loan - sources

* Saudi's SAFCO says starts commercial ops at delayed urea plant

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Co Q1 net profit rises 10.25 pct; misses forecast

* Saudi's Yansab Q2 net profit slips 63 pct [ID:nL5N0ZU0F6

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit falls 42 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Obama called Abu Dhabi crown prince about Iran deal

* UAE congratulates Iran on atomic deal, first official Gulf comment

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* UAE's Aldar says makes 1.9 bln dhs sales in H1 2015 on new projects

* TABLE-Dubai June inflation falls to 4.2 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House posts 13.7 pct Q2 profit gain, misses estimates

* Kuwait bank NBK targets Egypt growth as Q2 profit gains 10 pct

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit jumps 28.7 pct on higher income

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ beats forecasts with 17.3 pct jump in Q2 net profit

* Qatari shipper Nakilat Q2 net profit gains 12.3 pct

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit dips 1.8 pct, misses estimates

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

* Qatar's QIB Q2 net profit jumps 27 pct

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Sohar signs $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger

* National Bank of Oman profits rise, deposits fall

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates

* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 5.15 pct

* Boeing to support Oman Air 787 dreamliner introduction

* TABLE-Oman June consumer prices rise y/y, first time in three months

* Bank Muscat Q2 net marginally lower, beats estimates

* Oman's Raysut Cement Q2 net profit falls 33 pct

BAHRAIN

* U.S. concerned by Bahrain moves against opposition

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain frees rights activist for health reasons - agency

* Bahrain's Arcapita buys part of Abu Dhabi property project for $200 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)