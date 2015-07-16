DUBAI, July 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly higher after Greek vote, dollar up after Yellen

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up ahead of Eid holidays

* Oil prices rise after U.S. stock draw, high refinery demand

* Gold holds near 4-month low as U.S. rate hike looms

* Rice: Iran cannot avoid inspections of suspicious sites

* Obama: Iran deal is only alternative to more Mideast war

* Saudi-backed Yemen forces take Aden port from Houthis - residents

* Iran c.bank signals no big rial appreciation after nuclear deal

* Carmakers vie for pole position in post-sanctions Iran

* How to spend $100 bln? Policy headaches loom for Iran

* Gulf carriers impact to be minimal from U.S. Ex-Im shutdown

* Tunisia gets $230 million World Bank loan to link interior, cities

* Iran's NIOC ordered to raise output from all oilfields -newspaper

* Iran's oil return a game changer for OPEC, but not for now

* Demand grows for Islamic finance body IILM sukuk

TURKEY

* Turkey's Garanti Bank raises $190 million via securitisation

* Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler decides to issue bonds up to 2.5 bln lira

* Turkey's Finansbank says still aims to hold share offering

* Early election in Turkey would prolong economic risk - finance minister

* Turkish end-2015 CPI seen at 7.71 pct - central bank survey

* Turkish Airlines seeks up to $3 bln in loans for aircraft financing

* Turkey opens Aliaga, Bursa power plant privatisation tenders - Official Gazette

EGYPT

* Egypt reverses decision to halt cotton imports - cabinet

* Egyptian terrorism bill a "deadly blow to human rights" -Amnesty

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue falls to $431.6 mln in June-govt website

* Bedouins drawn into Egypt's Islamist fight

* Moody's raises Egypt's banking system outlook to stable from negative

* Egypt strategic wheat reserves to last until mid-February - supplies ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi transport plans in focus as Talgo says train contract scrapped

* Saudi's Jarir board proposes Q2 div of 1.46 riyals/share

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct, trails estimates

* Saudi media attack Iran deal as assault on Arab interests

* Arab National Bank wins approval for 2 bln riyal sukuk

* Zain Saudi Q2 net loss narrows on improved operations

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co cuts Q2 loss as feedstock prices ease

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gaussin announces 0.6 mln euros deal in Dubai ALGAU.PA

* Chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank resigns

* Dubai's Mashreq Q2 net profit climbs 11 pct

* ABB says to provide power, automation solutions for UAE oilfields

* Dubai's ENBD profit up on rising income fees, easing debt woes

* Emirates to resume flights to Arbil in northern Iraq

KUWAIT

* Kuwait seeks death for 11 mosque bombing suspects - newspaper

* TomTom launches traffic service in Kuwait

OMAN

* Oman central bank rejects Bank Muscat's $1.3 bln sukuk plan -source

* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth eases to 9.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Man blows self up planting bomb in Bahrain - ministry

* Man blows self up planting bomb in Bahrain - ministry

* Bahrain hits back at U.S. human rights criticism