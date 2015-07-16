BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
DUBAI, July 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly higher after Greek vote, dollar up after Yellen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up ahead of Eid holidays
* Oil prices rise after U.S. stock draw, high refinery demand
* Gold holds near 4-month low as U.S. rate hike looms
* Rice: Iran cannot avoid inspections of suspicious sites
* Obama: Iran deal is only alternative to more Mideast war
* Saudi-backed Yemen forces take Aden port from Houthis - residents
* Iran c.bank signals no big rial appreciation after nuclear deal
* Carmakers vie for pole position in post-sanctions Iran
* How to spend $100 bln? Policy headaches loom for Iran
* Gulf carriers impact to be minimal from U.S. Ex-Im shutdown
* Tunisia gets $230 million World Bank loan to link interior, cities
* Iran's NIOC ordered to raise output from all oilfields -newspaper
* Iran's oil return a game changer for OPEC, but not for now
* Demand grows for Islamic finance body IILM sukuk
TURKEY
* Turkey's Garanti Bank raises $190 million via securitisation
* Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler decides to issue bonds up to 2.5 bln lira
* Turkey's Finansbank says still aims to hold share offering
* Early election in Turkey would prolong economic risk - finance minister
* Turkish end-2015 CPI seen at 7.71 pct - central bank survey
* Turkish Airlines seeks up to $3 bln in loans for aircraft financing
* Turkey opens Aliaga, Bursa power plant privatisation tenders - Official Gazette
EGYPT
* Egypt reverses decision to halt cotton imports - cabinet
* Egyptian terrorism bill a "deadly blow to human rights" -Amnesty
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue falls to $431.6 mln in June-govt website
* Bedouins drawn into Egypt's Islamist fight
* Moody's raises Egypt's banking system outlook to stable from negative
* Egypt strategic wheat reserves to last until mid-February - supplies ministry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi transport plans in focus as Talgo says train contract scrapped
* Saudi's Jarir board proposes Q2 div of 1.46 riyals/share
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct, trails estimates
* Saudi media attack Iran deal as assault on Arab interests
* Arab National Bank wins approval for 2 bln riyal sukuk
* Zain Saudi Q2 net loss narrows on improved operations
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co cuts Q2 loss as feedstock prices ease
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Gaussin announces 0.6 mln euros deal in Dubai ALGAU.PA
* Chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank resigns
* Dubai's Mashreq Q2 net profit climbs 11 pct
* ABB says to provide power, automation solutions for UAE oilfields
* Dubai's ENBD profit up on rising income fees, easing debt woes
* Emirates to resume flights to Arbil in northern Iraq
KUWAIT
* Kuwait seeks death for 11 mosque bombing suspects - newspaper
* TomTom launches traffic service in Kuwait
OMAN
* Oman central bank rejects Bank Muscat's $1.3 bln sukuk plan -source
* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth eases to 9.6 pct y/y
BAHRAIN
* Man blows self up planting bomb in Bahrain - ministry
* Bahrain hits back at U.S. human rights criticism (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
