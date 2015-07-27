UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, July 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares broadly softer as Fed looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall after oil hits four-month low
* Oil prices fall on oversupply worries; investors look to Fed meeting
* Gold holds above 5-1/2-year low, but more weakness seen
* Houthis, Saudi-led forces battle for Yemen's biggest air base
* With nuclear deal done, Iran sets out to reassure wary Gulf Arabs
* Syria's Assad: Army focusing on holding most important areas
* Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State militants at Anbar university
TURKEY
* Turkish jets hit PKK targets in Iraq after soldiers killed
* Turkish prime minister says no plans for ground troops in Syria
* NATO calls emergency meeting after Turkish request
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus
* Eastern Company says net profit rises to 1.083 billion Egyptian pounds
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC Q2 net profit falls slightly but beats forecasts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Holding unit seeking to sell stake in Maltese telco Go
* UAE's First Gulf Bank Q2 profit boosted by lending rise, dip in bad loans
KUWAIT
* Ooredoo Kuwait Q2 net profit falls 30 pct
QATAR
* Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit rises 30 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
