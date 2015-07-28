DUBAI, July 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 3-week lows as China gloom spreads

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, earnings and global equities weigh on Gulf

* Oil prices fall close to four-month lows on China, glut worries

* Gold stuck near 5-1/2-year low as Fed rate hike looms

* India to sell high-grade iron pellets to Iran as ties strengthen

* Turkey, U.S. aim for zone cleared of Islamic State in northern Syria

* Kerry heads for Egypt and the Gulf to discuss Iran deal, ISIS

* Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of making threats to neighbours

* UN hopes to boost aid to Aden as Yemen frontline moves north

* Foreign insurers taking cautious look at Iran after nuclear deal

TURKEY

* Turkey may revise economic targets once government is formed - finance minister

* Spain's BBVA sees bigger hit from Garanti buy due to weak lira

EGYPT

* Egypt could import less wheat, to start new local wheat buying system in 2016

* Egypt's Pioneers plans IPO of real estate developer Rooya -CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Brazil looking to open Canadian, Saudi Arabian fresh beef markets

* Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit nearly triples

* Saudi's Tasnee slumps to Q2 net loss as costs rise and sales prices fall

* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit down 55 pct as plant closures, falling prices weigh

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical services Q2 net profit falls 6 pct, misses forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Standard Chartered audit head to become UAE chief executive

* TABLE-UAE central bank June foreign reserves rise 1.5 pct y/y

* UAE to cut state spending by 4.2 percent this year -central bank

* RBS ends plan to sell UAE transaction services to ADCB -sources

* Dubai Financial Market Q2 net profit drops 48 pct

* Dubai developer Nakheel says H1 profit jumps 53 pct

* TABLE-UAE central bank May foreign reserves rise 5 pct y/y

QATAR

* Moody's: Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.'s asset quality and capital strengths moderated by high reliance on market funding

* TABLE-Qatar June trade surplus tumbles 52.5 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)