INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 3-week lows as China gloom
spreads
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, earnings and global equities weigh on
Gulf
* Oil prices fall close to four-month lows on China, glut
worries
* Gold stuck near 5-1/2-year low as Fed rate hike looms
* India to sell high-grade iron pellets to Iran as ties
strengthen
* Turkey, U.S. aim for zone cleared of Islamic State in
northern Syria
* Kerry heads for Egypt and the Gulf to discuss Iran deal,
ISIS
* Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of making threats to neighbours
* UN hopes to boost aid to Aden as Yemen frontline moves
north
* Foreign insurers taking cautious look at Iran after
nuclear deal
TURKEY
* Turkey may revise economic targets once government is
formed - finance minister
* Spain's BBVA sees bigger hit from Garanti buy due to weak
lira
EGYPT
* Egypt could import less wheat, to start new local wheat
buying system in 2016
* Egypt's Pioneers plans IPO of real estate developer Rooya
-CEO
SAUDI ARABIA
* Brazil looking to open Canadian, Saudi Arabian fresh beef
markets
* Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit nearly triples
* Saudi's Tasnee slumps to Q2 net loss as costs rise and
sales prices fall
* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit down 55 pct as plant
closures, falling prices weigh
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical services Q2 net profit falls 6
pct, misses forecasts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Standard Chartered audit head to become UAE chief
executive
* TABLE-UAE central bank June foreign reserves rise 1.5 pct
y/y
* UAE to cut state spending by 4.2 percent this year
-central bank
* RBS ends plan to sell UAE transaction services to ADCB
-sources
* Dubai Financial Market Q2 net profit drops 48 pct
* Dubai developer Nakheel says H1 profit jumps 53 pct
* TABLE-UAE central bank May foreign reserves rise 5 pct y/y
QATAR
* Moody's: Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.'s
asset quality and capital strengths moderated by high reliance
on market funding
* TABLE-Qatar June trade surplus tumbles 52.5 pct y/y
