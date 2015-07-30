DUBAI, July 30 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar up on Fed's economic
optimism
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt rebounds; UAE's Etisalat
tumbles
* Oil climbs on big U.S. stock draw; strong dollar caps
gains
* Gold flirts with 5-1/2-year low as dollar lifts on Sept
Fed hike view
* Top U.S. general says Iran deal lowers near-term atomic
arms risk
* Fabius, visiting Tehran, invites Rouhani to France
* U.N. mediator proposes Syria working groups on roadmap to
peace
* Iraq condemns Turkish strikes on PKK as "assault on
sovereignty"
* Turkey formally approves opening air bases to U.S.-led
coalition
* Gas flow to Turkey from Iran likely to resume on Sunday -
official
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB Q2 net profit up 23 percent year-on-year
* Egypt says finishes work on New Suez Canal
* Egypt defends Syria's territorial unity after Turkey moves
against IS
* Egypt's tourism revenue up 3.1 pct year/year in first half
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to
Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer - CNBC
,citing DJ
* Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit falls 8.7 pct, misses
estimates
* Saudi CMA lifts suspension on Middle East Paper Co shares
* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $365/tonne
-statement
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on
higher sales
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank NBAD sees government deposit outflow easing after
$10 bln H1 exit
* Gulf Arab power UAE chides EU over opening to Iran
* UAE credit growth expected to be nearly flat in 2015
-Mashreq CEO
* Dubai's ENOC plans regional expansion after fuel
deregulation
* Dubai home sales plunge after officials move to ease
volatility
* Dubai Investments Q2 net profit dropped 58.6 pct
* Dubai regulator fines Arqaam over money laundering rules
* Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015
* Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June
* Dubai courier Aramex eyes acquisitions, Q2 profit rises
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo 2nd-qtr net profit falls 39 pct on Iraq,
forex
* Pakistan to sign 15 year deal to import gas from Qatar -
official
* India's IndiGo Airlines says not in talks with Qatar
Airways for stake sale
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit falls 33 pct
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income doubles
* Bahrain sees "foreign" link in attack, Iran denies role
