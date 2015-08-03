DUBAI Aug 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2015 lows on China
economy worry, dollar strong
* Oil hit multi-month lows on record OPEC output
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles on oil, earnings; other
markets also weak
* Gold extends weakness after worst month in 2
years
* Kerry says United States, Egypt return to "stronger base"
in ties
* U.S. to defend Syrian rebels with airpower, including from
Assad
* Israeli teen dies of injuries from stabbing at Gay Pride
parade
* Israel to detain Jewish militant suspects without trial -
officials
* Three Turkish soldiers killed as PKK steps up attacks
* UAE to try 41 on charges of creating "terrorist" group
* Five killed in clashes near oil port in eastern Libya
-medics
* Saudi killed in shelling from Yemen -news
agency
* Yemen Houthi boss tells men to fight on, dismisses loss of
Aden
* Iran plans to buy 80-90 Boeing, Airbus planes a year, post
sanctions
* Algeria boosts oil output by 32,000 bpd with two new
fields
* U.S. Democrats see "fire wall" holding to preserve Iran
deal
* Israel needs tax boost, not just spending cuts -central
bank chief
* Dubai crude July average falls to 4-month low of
$56.168/bbl-traders
EGYPT
* Egypt postpones verdict in retrial of Al Jazeera
journalists to Aug. 29
* Egypt's Emaar Misr says two senior executives quit the
property developer
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and in exchange
bureaus
* Kerry says Iran deal will make Egypt, region, safer
* Egypt FM says discussed human rights, democracy with
Kerry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi drops 3.2 pct in sell-off on weak oil, Q2
earnings
* Saudi central bank curbs credit card cash withdrawals
-source
* Saudi Mobily swings to Q2 net loss due to Zain
dispute
* Saudi regulator says Mobily's shares to resume trading on
Aug 3
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 profit rises 13
pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q2 net profit rises 16 pct
* ENOC secures support for Dragon Oil takeover with improved
offer
KUWAIT
* Viva Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 8 pct
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman swings to $3.9 bln budget deficit in
Jan-May
JORDAN
* Jordan's Housing Bank H1 net profit almost flat at $86.9
mln
