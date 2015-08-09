Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Aug 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rally after U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf tracks falling oil prices; bomb attack weighs on Saudi
* Oil down, heads for 6th weekly loss on gasoline glut
* Gold up after U.S. data, faces longest weekly losing run since 1999
* Father of Palestinian toddler killed in arson attack dies of wounds
* Soccer-Palestinian territories come together in rare soccer match
* Israeli air strike hits Hamas camp after Gaza rocket fire
* New diplomatic push for Syria seen, but solution elusive
* UN council sets stage for inquiry to lay blame for Syria gas attacks
* Islamic State abducts dozens of Christians from Syrian town -monitor
* Pro-Kurdish party leader calls for steps to halt Turkey violence
* Anti-Houthi forces take strategic city in Yemen, Emirati troops killed
* Blows for Obama as key lawmakers come out against Iran deal
* Iran rejects accusations about military site as "lies"
* Iran's military chief comes out in support of nuclear deal
* Iraq cleric pushes anti-corruption fight as protests flare
* Islamic State executed 2,000 Iraqis in Nineveh -defence minister
* Iraq receives first rating in boost to bond issue plans
* Lebanon to issue bond for up to $1.5 bln this year - central bank gov
EGYPT
* Egypt's Mursi complains about prison food, requests medical exam
* Egypt's Sisi opens New Suez Canal, says to defeat terrorists
* Global Telecom reports $28 mln Q2 net profit
SAUDI ARABIA
* Suicide bomber kills 15 in Saudi security site mosque
* Saudi June bank lending growth flat at 9.5 pct year/year
* Saudi June foreign reserves fall 1.2 pct month/month
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Ruwais refinery shuts down RFCC unit -trade
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain suspends opposition newspaper
* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit rises 27.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
