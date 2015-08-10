DUBAI Aug 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 1-1/2 year lows on China data; dlr steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil, Saudi rebounds

* Brent, U.S. crude fall on oversupply, poor China data

* Gold stalls as US jobs data keeps door open to Sept Fed hike

* Firms linked to Revolutionary Guards to win sanctions relief under Iran deal

* Iraq's Abadi proposes clear-out of top government posts

* Tankers to load 2 mln barrels of oil in eastern Libya - officials

* Delta Air Lines shrinks Dubai service, points to Gulf carrier growth

* Islamic State kills 37 rival insurgents in Syria's Aleppo province - monitor

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus

* Two police officers killed in Egypt's Suez, Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans up to 20 bln riyal sovereign bond sale Monday - sources

* Saudi data suggest budget squeeze may be several years away

* Russia, Saudi foreign ministers to talk energy markets, Syria on Tuesday

* Saudi crown prince calls for vigilance after Islamic State bombing

* Saudi Arabia keeps Sept crude supply to Asia steady - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Union Properties Q2 net profit falls 96 percent

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan signs $494 mln deal to finance state logistics project

* Qatar's Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal reservoirs scheme

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco appoints new CEO of its domestic operations

* Bahraini bank Al Baraka says Q2 net profit rises 2.3 pct

* Bahrain lifts brief ban on opposition paper - agency

OMAN

* Oman's Renaissance seeks to repurchase outstanding convertibles from late-Aug (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)