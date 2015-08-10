DUBAI Aug 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 1-1/2 year lows on China
data; dlr steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil, Saudi
rebounds
* Brent, U.S. crude fall on oversupply, poor China data
* Gold stalls as US jobs data keeps door open to Sept Fed
hike
* Firms linked to Revolutionary Guards to win sanctions
relief under Iran deal
* Iraq's Abadi proposes clear-out of top government posts
* Tankers to load 2 mln barrels of oil in eastern Libya -
officials
* Delta Air Lines shrinks Dubai service, points to Gulf
carrier growth
* Islamic State kills 37 rival insurgents in Syria's Aleppo
province - monitor
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange
bureaus
* Two police officers killed in Egypt's Suez, Sinai
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia plans up to 20 bln riyal sovereign bond sale
Monday - sources
* Saudi data suggest budget squeeze may be several years
away
* Russia, Saudi foreign ministers to talk energy markets,
Syria on Tuesday
* Saudi crown prince calls for vigilance after Islamic State
bombing
* Saudi Arabia keeps Sept crude supply to Asia steady -
sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Union Properties Q2 net profit falls 96 percent
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan signs $494 mln deal to finance
state logistics project
* Qatar's Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal
reservoirs scheme
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco appoints new CEO of its domestic
operations
* Bahraini bank Al Baraka says Q2 net profit rises 2.3 pct
* Bahrain lifts brief ban on opposition paper - agency
OMAN
* Oman's Renaissance seeks to repurchase outstanding
convertibles from late-Aug
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)