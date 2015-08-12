DUBAI Aug 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risky assets reel as China allows yuan to fall for second day

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as banks rise, oil prices retreat

* Oil prices drop as China allows yuan to fall

* Gold holds near 3-week top as weaker yuan hits equities

* Saudi Arabia sells 20 bln riyal sovereign bond, plans more

* No automatic return of sanctions if Iran breaks arms embargo -Kerry

* Libyan PM Thinni says on TV he will resign but spokesman says he stays

* To avoid losses, Syrian army retreats in key region: army source

* OPEC says cheap oil taking longer to subdue rival suppliers

* Turkish air strikes hit 17 Kurdish militant targets, military says

* Yemen refugees return to ruined Aden with mix of hope and grief

* Egypt military court sentences 253 to life in prison in absentia -MENA

* U.S. urges caution in setting large bond for Palestinian Authority

* Palestinian vigilantes patrol villages amid fear of more arson attacks

* Iraqi parliament approves Abadi's reform package

* President Sisi establishes economic zone around Egypt's Suez Canal -MENA

* Emirates Airline rejects Delta's criticism of overcapacity on Dubai-US routes

* Yemen "crumbling" from war, sieges causing starvation -aid groups

* Russia, Saudis fail in talks to agree on fate of Syria's Assad

EGYPT

* Egypt's cotton U-turn highlights wider policymaking problems

* Egypt's Beltone joins NASDAQ Dubai as market maker

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaux

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi lender SABB plans dollar-denominated bond - sources

* Saudi riyal falls in forwards market as bond issue hits liquidity

* Saudi crown prince tours Berlusconi's villa, no offer yet -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's biggest bank NBAD to act as securities lending & borrowing agent

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar to decide on World Cup stadiums by year-end - official

* Qatar utility says to build $2.75 bln power and water plant

KUWAIT

* Kuwait M1 money supply shrinks y/y, first time since 2009

* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi in 3 months

OMAN

* Oman's Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water explores loan refinancing

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)