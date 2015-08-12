DUBAI Aug 11 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risky assets reel as China allows yuan to
fall for second day
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as banks rise, oil
prices retreat
* Oil prices drop as China allows yuan to fall
* Gold holds near 3-week top as weaker yuan hits equities
* Saudi Arabia sells 20 bln riyal sovereign bond, plans
more
* No automatic return of sanctions if Iran breaks arms
embargo -Kerry
* Libyan PM Thinni says on TV he will resign but spokesman
says he stays
* To avoid losses, Syrian army retreats in key region: army
source
* OPEC says cheap oil taking longer to subdue rival
suppliers
* Turkish air strikes hit 17 Kurdish militant targets,
military says
* Yemen refugees return to ruined Aden with mix of hope and
grief
* Egypt military court sentences 253 to life in prison in
absentia -MENA
* U.S. urges caution in setting large bond for Palestinian
Authority
* Palestinian vigilantes patrol villages amid fear of more
arson attacks
* Iraqi parliament approves Abadi's reform package
* President Sisi establishes economic zone around Egypt's
Suez Canal -MENA
* Emirates Airline rejects Delta's criticism of overcapacity
on Dubai-US routes
* Yemen "crumbling" from war, sieges causing starvation -aid
groups
* Russia, Saudis fail in talks to agree on fate of Syria's
Assad
EGYPT
* Egypt's cotton U-turn highlights wider policymaking
problems
* Egypt's Beltone joins NASDAQ Dubai as market
maker
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange
bureaux
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi lender SABB plans dollar-denominated bond -
sources
* Saudi riyal falls in forwards market as bond issue hits
liquidity
* Saudi crown prince tours Berlusconi's villa, no offer yet
-source
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's biggest bank NBAD to act as securities lending &
borrowing agent
QATAR
* Soccer-Qatar to decide on World Cup stadiums by year-end -
official
* Qatar utility says to build $2.75 bln power and water
plant
KUWAIT
* Kuwait M1 money supply shrinks y/y, first time since
2009
* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi
in 3 months
OMAN
* Oman's Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water explores loan
refinancing
