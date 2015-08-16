DUBAI Aug 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end week lower, bruised by China yuan weakness

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip on oil price concerns, Q2 results

* U.S. crude edges up from 6-1/2-year low, expiring Brent dips

* Gold turns lower as dollar rises, snaps 7-week losing streak

* Syrian rebel group says ceasefire over, talks collapse

* Syrian planes strike hospitals in rebel northwest, killing 11

* Three Turkish soldiers, one police killed in Kurdish militant attacks

* U.S., allies hit Islamic State militants in Iraq with 15 air strikes

* Iraqi PM orders judicial reform in anti-corruption drive

* Iraqi Kurds say Islamic State attacked them with chemical weapons

* Lebanon detains hardline Islamist cleric

* Anti-Houthi fighters take Shabwa in southern Yemen advance

* Arab Bank settles U.S. litigation over attacks by militants

* Turkish nationalists reject minority government in blow to Erdogan

* Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri pledges allegiance to new Taliban chief

EGYPT

* Egypt's deposed president Mursi appeals death sentence

* Egypt bourse could freeze Juhayna chairman's shares for alleged Brotherhood links

* Egypt police colonel gets 5 years jail at re-trial over deaths of 37 prisoners

* Egypt's GASC receives offers in wheat purchase tender

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger at exchange bureaux

* Egypt's Amer Group Q2 net profit plunges 98 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi July inflation flat at 2.2 pct yr/yr

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Arabtec swings to Q2 loss as costs rise

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala seeks better terms for $1 bln university loan -sources

* UAE's Dana Gas extends earnings slump; Q2 profit plunges 85 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait approves $10 bln infrastructure projects

* Kuwait seizes arms, holds suspects in militant plot

* Agility Q2 net profit rises 5.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)