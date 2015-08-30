DUBAI Aug 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wild week for markets ends quietly

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf up on stronger global trend, long-term outlook still murky

* Oil extends short-covering frenzy to second day, topping $50

* Gold rises on technical dealings but posts worst week in a month

* Turkish jets join US-led coalition strikes on Islamic State

* Nationalist and pro-Kurdish opposition given Turkish cabinet posts

* Local Syrian ceasefires break down as shelling resumes

* Islamic State takes new ground near Turkish border

* Thousands rally in Beirut against political leaders, rot

* Lebanon's Hezbollah, Christian allies boycott cabinet meeting

* Rouhani says Iran's crude oil output stands at 2.9 mln bpd -Shana

* Iran may have built extension at disputed site-UN nuclear watchdog

* Iraqi PM orders easier access to Baghdad's Green Zone as protests surge

* Libya arrests three suspected smugglers over migrant boat disaster

* Eastern Libyan oil firm postpones Dubai conference to discuss contracts

* Saudi-led air strikes kill 10 people in central Yemen

* Yemeni government says to mount battle for Sanaa within 8 weeks

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences 3 Al Jazeera journalists to prison

* Egypt's GASC buys 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt bans rice exports as of Sept. 1

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi July bank lending growth 9.4 pct, slowest since Sept 2011

* Saudi King Salman to meet Obama at White House on Sept. 4

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan - sources

* UAE lowers domestic gasoline, diesel prices in Sept

OMAN

* ACWA, Mitsui group secure financing for Oman power plant

BAHRAIN

* Policeman killed by blast in Bahrain village (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)