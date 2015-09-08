DUBAI, Sept 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for China trade data, dollar up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf up on Saudi reassurance, M&A talk; Egypt slides

* Weak economic outlook and oversupply weigh on oil markets

* Gold holds near 2-1/2-week low as U.S. rate outlook weighs

* As Europe handles waves of Syrian refugees, U.S. is slow to help

* Indonesia to become full OPEC member in December - energy minister

* As foreign steelmakers look to Iran, local producers turn overseas

* Iraqi Kurdistan says paying $75 mln to Genel, DNO, Gulf Keystone

* Iran hopes to export gas to EU through Spain

* Libya's AGOCO producing average 225,000 bpd of oil - official

* Gulf oil ministers to meet on Thursday amid price slide

* China stock market tumble hits emerging stocks, currencies

* More needs to be done to hit 2 pct G20 additional growth target -Turkey's deputy PM

* Failure of Syria diplomacy exposes enduring divisions over Assad

EGYPT

* Egypt's agriculture minister arrested on suspicion of corruption

* Egypt to tap international bond market again

* Egypt could export up to 1 million tonnes of rice this season

* Egypt billionaire says "stagnation" stops him investing

* Egypt signs deal with China Construction to build, finance, part of new capital

* Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $18.096 bln at end-August

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says seeks to balance interests of oil consumers and producers

* Saudi Aramco seeks $5 bln loan to extract Sinopec JV cash - sources

* Saudi's Ma'aden in talks for $3 bln loan to refinance JV debt - sources

* Saudi Arabia's Al Baha to buy retail operator with $39 mln shares

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India's Reliance Defence ties up with UAE's ADSB to build warships - Mint

* Shareholders of UAE's Massar Solutions pick HSBC for stake sale - sources

* Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan with 11 banks

* Dubai contractor ASGC hires banks for potential IPO -sources

* UAE's ADNOC sets Aug Murban crude OSP at $48.85/bbl

QATAR

* Qatar sends 1,000 ground troops to Yemen conflict -al Jazeera

* Qatar won't scale back projects, cut subsidies -minister

* Qatar sets Aug Marine crude OSP at lowest in 7 mths (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)