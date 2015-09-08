BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 55.5 million versus EGP 7.5 million year ago
DUBAI, Sept 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for China trade data, dollar up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf up on Saudi reassurance, M&A talk; Egypt slides
* Weak economic outlook and oversupply weigh on oil markets
* Gold holds near 2-1/2-week low as U.S. rate outlook weighs
* As Europe handles waves of Syrian refugees, U.S. is slow to help
* Indonesia to become full OPEC member in December - energy minister
* As foreign steelmakers look to Iran, local producers turn overseas
* Iraqi Kurdistan says paying $75 mln to Genel, DNO, Gulf Keystone
* Iran hopes to export gas to EU through Spain
* Libya's AGOCO producing average 225,000 bpd of oil - official
* Gulf oil ministers to meet on Thursday amid price slide
* China stock market tumble hits emerging stocks, currencies
* More needs to be done to hit 2 pct G20 additional growth target -Turkey's deputy PM
* Failure of Syria diplomacy exposes enduring divisions over Assad
EGYPT
* Egypt's agriculture minister arrested on suspicion of corruption
* Egypt to tap international bond market again
* Egypt could export up to 1 million tonnes of rice this season
* Egypt billionaire says "stagnation" stops him investing
* Egypt signs deal with China Construction to build, finance, part of new capital
* Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $18.096 bln at end-August
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says seeks to balance interests of oil consumers and producers
* Saudi Aramco seeks $5 bln loan to extract Sinopec JV cash - sources
* Saudi's Ma'aden in talks for $3 bln loan to refinance JV debt - sources
* Saudi Arabia's Al Baha to buy retail operator with $39 mln shares
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* India's Reliance Defence ties up with UAE's ADSB to build warships - Mint
* Shareholders of UAE's Massar Solutions pick HSBC for stake sale - sources
* Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan with 11 banks
* Dubai contractor ASGC hires banks for potential IPO -sources
* UAE's ADNOC sets Aug Murban crude OSP at $48.85/bbl
QATAR
* Qatar sends 1,000 ground troops to Yemen conflict -al Jazeera
* Qatar won't scale back projects, cut subsidies -minister
* Qatar sets Aug Marine crude OSP at lowest in 7 mths (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* FY net profit EGP 55.5 million versus EGP 7.5 million year ago
LONDON, March 26 British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".