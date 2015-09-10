DUBAI, Sept 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East joins global equities rally

* Oil prices fall as Asia's leading economies slow further

* Gold retains sharp slide, trades near 4-week low

* Republican dispute may prevent U.S. Congress vote on Iran deal

* Lebanese government agrees plan to resolve rubbish crisis amid public anger

* Russian troops join combat in Syria - sources

* Turkish election "becoming impossible" because of unrest -pro-Kurdish party

* Credit Agricole may pay about $900 mln in U.S. sanctions probes - source

* Iraq's Abadi dismisses 123 senior officials as part of reforms - statement

* Tunisia to start talks over new IMF programme -central bank

* Gulf firms turn to banks to fund big projects as state coffers squeezed - SocGen

* Middle Eastern property investments outside region rise in H1 -CBRE

* Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries

* World Bank's IFC sets final spread for $100 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads

* Khamenei says Iran will not negotiate with U.S. beyond nuclear talks

* South Africa says ready to resume Iran oil imports "tomorrow"

EGYPT

* Egypt's gas find refires exploration plans but wider Med overlooked

* Egypt's current account deficit widens in fiscal year - central bank

* Egypt extends high-moisture allowance for wheat imports

* Egyptian currency clampdown clobbers small business

* Egypt sends up to 800 ground troops to Yemen's war -Egyptian security sources

* Eni sees Egyptian gas field investment at $6-10 bln

* Egypt aims to cut arrears owed to foreign oil firms to $2.5 bln this year

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia supermarket chain Danube said to plan stake sale - Bloomberg

* IMF urges Saudi action on domestic energy prices and wage bill

* Saudi Arabia August oil output dips slightly- industry source

* Saudi maintained Asia oil market share at 23 pct in H1-EIA

* Fitch: Tougher Operating Environment Slows Saudi Bank Lending

* Saudi Aramco signs first contract to build over 8,000 homes

* Indian police investigate accusation Saudi official raped Nepali maids

QATAR

* Qatar's regulator to grant licences to GCC banks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody's upgrades JAFZ's ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

* Etihad Airways to start roadshows Thursday for debut dollar bond-leads

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Americana says board not aware of bids for stake

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth accelerates to 9.2 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)