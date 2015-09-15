BRIEF-EQS Group founds subsidiary in France
* Founds subsidiary in France / Peter van Heeke new managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Sept 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle, BOJ holds steady
* Brent crude oil dips as Asian economic weakness persists
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt upbeat; oil drags down Gulf markets
* Gold holds near 1-month low ahead of Fed meeting
* OPEC says the world will want more of its oil next year
* Russia positioning tanks at Syria airfield -U.S. officials
* Iraq warns foreign oil firms of cut in funds
* Ten killed in air strike on Sanaa as fighting starts in central Yemen
* Iraq targets record Basra oil exports in Oct, adding to global oversupply
* Turkey considering WTO appeal over U.S. steel pipe duties - industry rep
* Morocco's launches tender seeking advisors for LNG import plan
EGYPT
* Egyptian forces mistake Mexicans for militants, kill 12 in air raid
SAUDI ARABIA
* Gulf investor sentiment towards Saudi Arabia jumps - Invesco study
* China's SEPCO set to win gas booster project for Saudi Aramco
* Saudi banks still strong despite oil slump -SABB head
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE supermarket chain Lulu to spend $300 mln on Indonesia entry
* Dubai's Nakheel signs $654 mln construction contracts for mixed-use project
* Etihad Airways Partners gives price guidance for debut bond - leads
KUWAIT
* Kuwait telco Zain eyes technology investments - CEO
BAHRAIN
* Group of 32 countries criticises Bahrain's human rights record
QATAR
* Vodafone Qatar targets monthly phone contracts as market slows - CEO
* Qatar's GWC gets shareholder nod for 458 mln riyal rights issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Founds subsidiary in France / Peter van Heeke new managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ONLINEGROUP SELLS AND LIQUIDATES ONLINE MARKETING IN FRANCE
* FY 2016 turnover at 25.4 million euros ($27.03 million) versus 21.4 million euros year ago