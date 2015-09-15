DUBAI, Sept 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle, BOJ holds steady

* Brent crude oil dips as Asian economic weakness persists

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt upbeat; oil drags down Gulf markets

* Gold holds near 1-month low ahead of Fed meeting

* OPEC says the world will want more of its oil next year

* Russia positioning tanks at Syria airfield -U.S. officials

* Iraq warns foreign oil firms of cut in funds

* Ten killed in air strike on Sanaa as fighting starts in central Yemen

* Iraq targets record Basra oil exports in Oct, adding to global oversupply

* Turkey considering WTO appeal over U.S. steel pipe duties - industry rep

* Morocco's launches tender seeking advisors for LNG import plan

EGYPT

* Egyptian forces mistake Mexicans for militants, kill 12 in air raid

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gulf investor sentiment towards Saudi Arabia jumps - Invesco study

* China's SEPCO set to win gas booster project for Saudi Aramco

* Saudi banks still strong despite oil slump -SABB head

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE supermarket chain Lulu to spend $300 mln on Indonesia entry

* Dubai's Nakheel signs $654 mln construction contracts for mixed-use project

* Etihad Airways Partners gives price guidance for debut bond - leads

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telco Zain eyes technology investments - CEO

BAHRAIN

* Group of 32 countries criticises Bahrain's human rights record

QATAR

* Vodafone Qatar targets monthly phone contracts as market slows - CEO

* Vodafone Qatar targets monthly phone contracts as market slows - CEO

* Qatar's GWC gets shareholder nod for 458 mln riyal rights issue