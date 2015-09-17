UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-week high ahead of crunch Fed meeting
* Oil prices steady after big jump following U.S. stock draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Gulf; bargain-hunting buoys Egypt
* Gold retains gains on soft US inflation data; all eyes on Fed
* Donor base widens as World Bank-linked IFFIm plans second sukuk
* Russian helicopters spotted at Syria airfield -U.S. officials
* Libya's Tripoli govt captures Russia-flagged tanker smuggling oil
* Algeria spy chief's ouster renews debate over presidency
* Volkswagen and Skoda look into Iran market entry
* Turkish police detain executives in Gulen-linked operation - media
* Iraqi 2016 budget proposal sees deficit of $25.8 bln with oil at $45
* From exile, a divisive figure rattles Palestinian politics
* Arab solidarity, fear of Iran bring hi-tech Gulf troops to Yemen desert
* Boeing appoints new business heads for Turkey and Qatar
EGYPT
* Mexico to wait for Egypt investigation before further action - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco says appoints Amin Nasser as CEO
* Saudi police seize suspected militants with guns and suicide vest
* Saudi Arabia says six credit agencies apply for licences
* Saudi sells 20 bln riyals of sovereign bonds to banks - website
* Bidders line up to build Saudi's Fadhili power plant - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abraaj Group hires Moelis & Co to advise on exit from Network International
* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in debut bond
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation rises to 6.1 pct y/y
* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation rises to 4.4 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to start offshore oil exploration in two years-KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
