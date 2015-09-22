DUBAI, Sept 22 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise, dollar firm on Fed, ECB
officials' comments
* Oil prices seesaw as market torn between the bulls and
bears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil prices jump
* Gold retains losses as firmer dollar, stocks dent
safe-haven demand
* UN hands Libya factions final text of peace deal
* Russia starts Syria drone surveillance missions -U.S.
officials
* Saudi-led coalition strikes kill at least 50 in Yemen
* Samples taken at Iran's Parchin military site -UN nuclear
watchdog
* Million fewer tourists visit Tunisia this year after
Islamist attacks
* Some Iraqis ditch fight against Islamic State for life in
Europe
* Turkey's Sept consumer confidence tumbles to 6-1/2-year
low -Stats institute
* Rebels see tougher war with Russians in Syria, evoke
Afghanistan
EGYPT
* Egypt's Global Telecom to move headquarters to Amsterdam
* Telecom Egypt appoints Waleed Gad as new chairman
-statement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank ADCB opens books for 6-yr benchmark dollar bond -
leads
* UAE bank ADIB 504 mln dirham rights issue nearly three
times covered
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Shuaiba refinery operates at 150,000 bpd capacity
- source
