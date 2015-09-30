DUBAI, Sept 30 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, but still on track for
quarterly losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, global equities hit Gulf; Saudi,
Qatar drop most
* Crude oil falls after U.S. inventories show buildup
* Platinum poised for worst quarter in 7 years on VW scandal
* Obama ends up dealing with Russia and living with Assad,
for now
* At U.N., Yemen accuses Iran of pursuing its destruction
* IEA denies its chief predicted $45 oil will last
* Emerging market firms' $18 trillion debt needs careful
watching - IMF
* Fitch says GCC sovereigns unlikely to close aggregate
budget gap
* China's Xi says to prioritise energy cooperation with Iran
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan says over 30 Kurdish militants killed in
raids
* Turkish economic confidence tumbles to record low in Sept
* Turkey's Turkcell signs 1.25 bln euro loan with China
Development Bank
* Turkish c.bank says kept tight liquidity to limit forex
impact, rise in inflation expectations
* Turkey's Borsa Istanbul says 'may be difficult' to IPO by
Q2 2016
EGYPT
* Egypt expects $12.58 billion in additional revenue for
2015/16
* Egypt's GASC could raise protein content requirement for
wheat
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger on parallel
market
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. judge dismisses Sept. 11 victims' case against Saudi
Arabia
* New UK opposition Labour leader scolds Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's Acwa Power targets 2016 IPO on domestic bourse
-CEO
* Saudi Arabia to raise wheat storage capacity to 4 mln
tonnes by 2020
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says reforms will better protect foreign workers
* Tecnicas Reunidas wins contract in Abu Dhabi for $310 mln
* United Arab Bank secures $125 mln three-year loan -
arranger
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait August inflation 3.8 pct, highest since 2012
OMAN
* Ooredoo Oman CEO says higher telecoms taxes would hit
investment
