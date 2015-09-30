DUBAI, Sept 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, but still on track for quarterly losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, global equities hit Gulf; Saudi, Qatar drop most

* Crude oil falls after U.S. inventories show buildup

* Platinum poised for worst quarter in 7 years on VW scandal

* Obama ends up dealing with Russia and living with Assad, for now

* At U.N., Yemen accuses Iran of pursuing its destruction

* IEA denies its chief predicted $45 oil will last

* Emerging market firms' $18 trillion debt needs careful watching - IMF

* Fitch says GCC sovereigns unlikely to close aggregate budget gap

* China's Xi says to prioritise energy cooperation with Iran

TURKEY

* Turkey's Erdogan says over 30 Kurdish militants killed in raids

* Turkish economic confidence tumbles to record low in Sept

* Turkey's Turkcell signs 1.25 bln euro loan with China Development Bank

* Turkish c.bank says kept tight liquidity to limit forex impact, rise in inflation expectations

* Turkey's Borsa Istanbul says 'may be difficult' to IPO by Q2 2016

EGYPT

* Egypt expects $12.58 billion in additional revenue for 2015/16

* Egypt's GASC could raise protein content requirement for wheat

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger on parallel market

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. judge dismisses Sept. 11 victims' case against Saudi Arabia

* New UK opposition Labour leader scolds Saudi Arabia

* Saudi's Acwa Power targets 2016 IPO on domestic bourse -CEO

* Saudi Arabia to raise wheat storage capacity to 4 mln tonnes by 2020

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says reforms will better protect foreign workers

* Tecnicas Reunidas wins contract in Abu Dhabi for $310 mln

* United Arab Bank secures $125 mln three-year loan - arranger

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait August inflation 3.8 pct, highest since 2012

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman CEO says higher telecoms taxes would hit investment (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)