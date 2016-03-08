PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm as oil, commodities regain momentum
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets lose steam, Egypt rises
* Brent dips but holds above $40 as investors call bottom on commodity rout
* Gold near 13-mth peak as investors weigh Fed rate options
* EU welcomes bold Turkey plan to stop migrants, defers decision
* U.S. curbs China's ZTE exports over Iran business allegations
* Moody's takes rating actions on 26 GCC banks
* Shell repays Iran 1.77 bln euros debt for oil deliveries
* Iran raises April oil prices for Europe, Asia - source
* Indonesia eyes Iran LPG, condensates deal, but crude unlikely
* Oil rout over, OPEC aims for $50 anchor, says PIRA's Ross
* Iran economy minister: oil sales to reach 2 mln bpd soon -Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt's EGAS makes first LNG payments for year -sources
* Egypt's treasury bond yields jump in Monday's auction
* Telecom Egypt net profit jumps 111 pct after tax changes
* Egypt to allow 0.05 pct ergot fungus, work with FAO on laws
* Egypt's Suez Cement says profit transfers hit by currency crisis
* Egypt's Orascom TMT lends Beltone 1 bln pounds to acquire CI Capital
SAUDI ARABIA
* Foreign governments press Saudi Arabia on workers' delayed wages
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says oil price forcing producers to freeze output
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says no plans to sell Globalfoundries, Yahsat
* UAE's Arabtec says rumours of former CEO Ismaik joining board are false
* UAE First Gulf Bank wins approval for bond issue-statement
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank chief: riyal's peg has been of great benefit
* Qatar sets Feb Marine crude OSP at $28.60/bbl, up $3.30
* Commercial Bank of Qatar says raises 2 bln riyals of Tier 1 capital
OMAN
* Salalah port inks Iran deals as Oman eyes more trade with Tehran (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 British consumer spending increased at the slowest annual pace in more than three years in the first three months of 2017, in a further sign that one of the economy's main engines is losing steam as Brexit preparations begin, a survey showed on Monday.