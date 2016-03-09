UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from 2-mth high on China concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil over $40; foreigners buy in Egypt
* Oil prices dip on stronger dollar, demand concerns
* Gold slips as euro dips ahead of likely ECB easing
* Iran fires ballistic missiles, U.S. hints at diplomatic response
* Turkey, Greece vow intensified joint effort to stem illegal migrant flow
* Turkish news agency says it was seized by government
* U.N., rights groups say EU-Turkey migrant deal may be illegal
* Houthis, Saudis discuss ending Yemen war, sources say
* Moody's places on review for downgrade 8 government-related issuers in GCC countries
* Emerging stocks snap 7-day run of gains on China trade slump
* Commodity traders in barter deals with Iran post-sanction -sources
EGYPT
* Egypt raises FX deposit, withdrawal caps for individuals
* Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank plans bid for Barclays' Egypt business
* As Egypt's dollar crisis deepens, push to cut imports casts shadow over economy
* Egypt's GASC says buys 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil
* Egypt quarantine authority to ban ergot until new laws passed
* Sawiris to pursue electronic brokerage after CI-Capital-Beltone merger
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. raised concerns with Saudis about halting aid to Lebanese army
* In jobs push, Saudi to ban foreigners from selling mobile phones
* Saudi Aramco to double gas production in 10 years - CEO
* Big Saudi retailer Jarir warns Q1 sales to fall by up to 30 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai developers keep building despite weak market and echoes of 2008
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to let private sector manage airport, ports
* Kuwait says will commit to oil freeze if major producers take part
* Kuwait to issue international, domestic bonds - fin min
* Kuwait's KIPCO sets initial price guidance for benchmark bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
