DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from 2-mth high on China concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil over $40; foreigners buy in Egypt

* Oil prices dip on stronger dollar, demand concerns

* Gold slips as euro dips ahead of likely ECB easing

* Iran fires ballistic missiles, U.S. hints at diplomatic response

* Turkey, Greece vow intensified joint effort to stem illegal migrant flow

* Turkish news agency says it was seized by government

* U.N., rights groups say EU-Turkey migrant deal may be illegal

* Houthis, Saudis discuss ending Yemen war, sources say

* Moody's places on review for downgrade 8 government-related issuers in GCC countries

* Emerging stocks snap 7-day run of gains on China trade slump

* Commodity traders in barter deals with Iran post-sanction -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt raises FX deposit, withdrawal caps for individuals

* Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank plans bid for Barclays' Egypt business

* As Egypt's dollar crisis deepens, push to cut imports casts shadow over economy

* Egypt's GASC says buys 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil

* Egypt quarantine authority to ban ergot until new laws passed

* Sawiris to pursue electronic brokerage after CI-Capital-Beltone merger

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. raised concerns with Saudis about halting aid to Lebanese army

* In jobs push, Saudi to ban foreigners from selling mobile phones

* Saudi Aramco to double gas production in 10 years - CEO

* Big Saudi retailer Jarir warns Q1 sales to fall by up to 30 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developers keep building despite weak market and echoes of 2008

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to let private sector manage airport, ports

* Kuwait says will commit to oil freeze if major producers take part

* Kuwait to issue international, domestic bonds - fin min

* Kuwait's KIPCO sets initial price guidance for benchmark bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)