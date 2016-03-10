UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, March 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up after NZ's rate cut surprise, all eyes on ECB
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back with oil, retail sales shock hits Saudi
* Oil prices dip as global oversupply outweighs strong demand
* Gold dips as stocks, dollar strengthen ahead of ECB meeting
* Clinton calls for sanctions on Iran after more missile tests
* Iran to overhaul banking sector, looks to Eurobond issue
* Saudi Arabia, Houthis swap prisoners, raising hopes of peace talks
* Gulf Arab states reject Iranian influence in region - Al Arabiya
* Renault's Iran venture aims to double capacity, market share
* Iran in sovereign rating talks, wants to recoup oil market share
EGYPT
* With dollars in short supply, Egyptian importers seek loopholes to keep business alive
* Egypt to cut price of gas to steel and iron factories
* In liquidity boost, Egypt lifts forex restrictions for importers of essential goods
* Egypt to offer incentives for low-cost airlines - minister
* National Bank of Egypt raises rates on dollar certificates of deposit -banker
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia seeks $6-8 bln bank loan to shore up state coffers
* Saudi Arabian Airlines increases stake in technical subsidiary
* Riyadh Metro on schedule despite Saudi spending cuts -official
* Saudi Electricity refinances $1.14 bln loan for gas power plant -sources
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says to benefit from expanded cracker this year
* Saudi job creation dries up as oil price slump hits broader economy
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE banks devise plan to help struggling SMEs
* Dubai's Emaar Malls proposes dividend of 0.1 dhs/share
KUWAIT
* Kuwait discusses bond issue, banks estimate capacity to buy
* Kuwaiti oil minister sees crude at $40-$60 over next 3 years
QATAR
* Moody's places Qatar's global sukuk rating of Aa2 on review for downgrade
* Qatar Air says Pratt & Whitney engines not adequately tested (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
