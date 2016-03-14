UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, March 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lifted by Wall Street gains, firmer oil
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as volumes decline; Egypt flat
* Oil prices stable as market seen bottoming, but oversupply lingers
* Gold rebounds on weak dollar, market eyes Fed meeting
* Iranian commander rejects claims of regional interference, calls Saudis adventurists
* Iran set to join oil freeze talks after output at 4 mbpd-ISNA
* Syria talks set to struggle despite foreign pressure
* Russia has evidence Turkish troops in Syria, Lavrov says
* U.N. looks to end Syria's war with a gentleman's agreement
* Al Qaeda in Syria seizes bases, weapons of Western-backed group - monitor
* Second car bomb in a month kills 34 in Turkish capital, Ankara
* France says EU could impose sanctions over Iran missile tests
* Helicopters kill 17 as Yemen government moves against Aden militants
* U.S. says looking for way to move forward on Israel, Palestinian peace
* Saudi Arabia says it will punish anyone linked to Hezbollah
* Saudi forces kill woman during raid to capture wanted man- agency
EGYPT
* Egypt's yields on 91-day T-bill drop, 266-day rise at Sunday's auction
* Egyptian pound stable in official auction, firmer on black market
* Egypt's justice minister sacked after comments criticised as blasphemous
SAUDI ARABIA
* Tobacco off Saudi shelves amid price rise speculation
* Saudi's SAFCO says eyes potential buy of SABIC's stake in JV
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's central bank says may act if budget gap isn't cut
QATAR
* Qatar February inflation rises to 3.3 pct
* LNG tanker Al Ghashamiya due at UK'S South Hook terminal on Mar 20 - port (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
