DUBAI, March 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia jumps as cautious Fed lifts risk appetite, dollar on defensive

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking continues in Gulf markets

* Oil rises 2 pct, adds to gains after supplier meeting agreed

* Gold eases after strong rally, Fed eyes fewer rate hikes

* Kurdish moves on federalism cloud Syria peace drive

* EU leaders meet to offer migrant deal to Turkey

* After devaluation Egyptian pound still looks overvalued

* Saudi Aramco, Shell plan to break up Motiva, divide up assets

* EXCLUSIVE-Future of Egypt's wheat supplies hangs on FAO analysis -Ag minister

* Turkey's Erdogan pushes parliament to make praise of violent acts a "terror crime"

* Fearing Islamic State spillover, France to push Tunisia aid

* With or without Iran, oil producers to meet in April on output deal

* Video of reported Japanese hostage surfaces with message to family

* Libya's Tripoli PM warns U.N.-backed government not to enter capital

* Lebanon's 2015 fiscal deficit widened by 28 percent to $3.95 billion

* Egypt president vows to find and punish killers of Italian student

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French, Romanian, Ukraine wheat

* SODIC doubles profits, sees silver lining in Egypt's currency crisis

* Egypt sells dollars to banks at stronger 8.78 pounds rate on Wednesday

* Egypt's GASC again gets few offers in wheat tender -traders

* Russia's Lavrov says agrees to try to resume flights with Egypt in shortest time

* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates at Thursday's MPC meeting

SAUDI ARABIA

* FACTBOX-Motiva: How Saudi Aramco, Shell plan to divide up the assets

* Saudi Arabia fully supports Doha oil meeting in April -Saudi source

* Obama adds Saudi, Britain stops to Germany trip -W.House

* Russian withdrawal from Syria 'very positive' - Saudi Arabia

* Tower firms eye Zain's assets in Kuwait, Saudi - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Aldar sets new dividend policy, says may lead to bigger payouts

* UAE January inflation falls to 2.5 pct

* Dubai Investments proposes 12 pct cash dividend for 2015

QATAR

* Jailed Qatari poet released after royal pardon -family member

* OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet in Doha on April 17 - Qatari minister

KUWAIT

* Tower firms eye Zain's assets in Kuwait, Saudi - sources

* Kuwait to take part in April oil meeting in Qatar - acting oil minister

* Agility eyes opportunities from privatisation of Kuwait airport, ports

OMAN

* Oman's Galfar says wins $299 mln construction project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)