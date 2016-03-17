DUBAI, March 17 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia jumps as cautious Fed lifts risk
appetite, dollar on defensive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking continues in Gulf
markets
* Oil rises 2 pct, adds to gains after supplier meeting
agreed
* Gold eases after strong rally, Fed eyes fewer rate hikes
* Kurdish moves on federalism cloud Syria peace
drive
* EU leaders meet to offer migrant deal to
Turkey
* After devaluation Egyptian pound still looks
overvalued
* Saudi Aramco, Shell plan to break up Motiva, divide up
assets
* EXCLUSIVE-Future of Egypt's wheat supplies hangs on FAO
analysis -Ag minister
* Turkey's Erdogan pushes parliament to make praise of
violent acts a "terror crime"
* Fearing Islamic State spillover, France to push Tunisia
aid
* With or without Iran, oil producers to meet in April on
output deal
* Video of reported Japanese hostage surfaces with message
to family
* Libya's Tripoli PM warns U.N.-backed government not to
enter capital
* Lebanon's 2015 fiscal deficit widened by 28 percent to
$3.95 billion
* Egypt president vows to find and punish killers of Italian
student
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French, Romanian, Ukraine
wheat
* SODIC doubles profits, sees silver lining in Egypt's
currency crisis
* Egypt sells dollars to banks at stronger 8.78 pounds rate
on Wednesday
* Egypt's GASC again gets few offers in wheat tender
-traders
* Russia's Lavrov says agrees to try to resume flights with
Egypt in shortest time
* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates at Thursday's MPC
meeting
SAUDI ARABIA
* FACTBOX-Motiva: How Saudi Aramco, Shell plan to divide up
the assets
* Saudi Arabia fully supports Doha oil meeting in April
-Saudi source
* Obama adds Saudi, Britain stops to Germany trip
-W.House
* Russian withdrawal from Syria 'very positive' - Saudi
Arabia
* Tower firms eye Zain's assets in Kuwait, Saudi -
sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Aldar sets new dividend policy, says may lead to
bigger payouts
* UAE January inflation falls to 2.5 pct
* Dubai Investments proposes 12 pct cash dividend for 2015
QATAR
* Jailed Qatari poet released after royal pardon -family
member
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers to meet in Doha on April 17 -
Qatari minister
KUWAIT
* Tower firms eye Zain's assets in Kuwait, Saudi -
sources
* Kuwait to take part in April oil meeting in Qatar - acting
oil minister
* Agility eyes opportunities from privatisation of Kuwait
airport, ports
OMAN
* Oman's Galfar says wins $299 mln construction project
