DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease as investors wary after oil drops

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Zain leads Saudi up, Egypt stalls after jump on devaluation

* Crude oil falls for 2nd day as U.S. oil rig count rises

* Gold holds gains as delayed US rate hike view weighs on dollar

* Syrian opposition rejects any election-related delay to peace talks

* As Iraqi civilian rule weakens, Shi'ite clerics call the shots

* EU-Turkey deal fails to stem refugee flight to Greece

* Iraq starts gas condensates exports, with shipment to Fujairah

* Iran's leaders offer different economic visions for coming year

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeking rice in international tender

* Egypt's c.bank cuts FX auctions to one a week from three

* Egyptian pound weakens on black market despite central bank's efforts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi govt to issue 20 bln riyals of bonds -Maaal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's NMC Health expects acquisitions to drive 2016 earnings jump

* UAE's Arabtec says wins 1.7 bln dhs gov't contract

* Flydubai says no change to flights after Russia crash

* OMV, ADNOC, Occidental to explore offshore Abu Dhabi oil, gas fields

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telco Zain says no developments in tower sale plan

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q4 net profit rises 31 pct

OMAN

* Oman Air narrows losses, needs less government support

* Oman says reschedules 5 pct of its 2016 LNG exports due to shortage

* Oman not yet invited to Doha oil producers meeting -minister

* Moody's assigns provisional (P)Baa1 rating to the EMTN programme of Bank Dhofar SAOG (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)