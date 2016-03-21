DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease as investors wary after
oil drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Zain leads Saudi up, Egypt stalls after
jump on devaluation
* Crude oil falls for 2nd day as U.S. oil rig count rises
* Gold holds gains as delayed US rate hike view weighs on
dollar
* Syrian opposition rejects any election-related delay to
peace talks
* As Iraqi civilian rule weakens, Shi'ite clerics call the
shots
* EU-Turkey deal fails to stem refugee flight to Greece
* Iraq starts gas condensates exports, with shipment to
Fujairah
* Iran's leaders offer different economic visions for coming
year
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeking rice in international tender
* Egypt's c.bank cuts FX auctions to one a week from three
* Egyptian pound weakens on black market despite central
bank's efforts
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi govt to issue 20 bln riyals of bonds -Maaal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NMC Health expects acquisitions to drive 2016
earnings jump
* UAE's Arabtec says wins 1.7 bln dhs gov't contract
* Flydubai says no change to flights after Russia crash
* OMV, ADNOC, Occidental to explore offshore Abu Dhabi oil,
gas fields
KUWAIT
* Kuwait telco Zain says no developments in tower sale plan
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q4 net profit rises 31 pct
OMAN
* Oman Air narrows losses, needs less government support
* Oman says reschedules 5 pct of its 2016 LNG exports due to
shortage
* Oman not yet invited to Doha oil producers meeting
-minister
* Moody's assigns provisional (P)Baa1 rating to the EMTN
programme of Bank Dhofar SAOG
