DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares consolidate gains as risk appetite holds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed as Saudi, Egypt make late dip
* Oil futures fall after latest stockpile build
* Spot gold slips as dollar gains dampen safe-haven trade
* Belgium bombings raise security alerts at U.S. airports
* Emerging markets CDS volume slides 34 pct in 4th qtr
* U.N. envoy turns to U.S., Russia to give impetus to Syria talks
* Crude flow through Iraq-Turkey pipeline halted due to theft -source
* Moody's places ratings of United Arab Bank under review for downgrade; extends review for downgrade on National Bank of Oman's ratings
* IMF: War, oil rout erode Mideast, Central Asia growth prospects
* Iraq to accept proposed agreement on freezing oil supply
* Lebanese health ministry refers contaminated wheat import case to prosecutor
* Turkey's Borsa Istanbul plans 2017 IPO-CEO
* India hopes to sign Farzad B gas field deal with Iran next month
* Iranians exasperated as U.S. sanctions frustrate deal making
* Libya joins Iran in snubbing oil freeze - source
* Political split clouds future of Turkey's central bank chief
* Revolutionary Guards look to play bigger role in Iran's economy
* Qatar invites OPEC members and other producers to April oil meeting
* Moody's: As low oil prices weaken GCC fiscal metrics, reserves and reforms to determine credit outlook
EGYPT
* Egypt close to 1 bln euro French arms purchases -paper
* BG Egypt halts some development wells over price dispute -source
* Egypt central bank sells $104.5 million at regular FX auction on Tuesday
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue drops to 3.108 bln EGP in Feb
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Shaybah oilfield expansion near completion - sources
* Saudi Airlines sees 5 bln riyal sukuk issue in Q2 or Q3
* Saudi policy-making body approves economic reforms - SAGIA head
* Saudi economy to continue growing, albeit slower than last year - finmin
* Saudi bourse appoints Hussan as chief executive - CMA statement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dunia Finance strategic review to conclude shortly - shareholder
* Dubai Islamic Bank to sell $500 mln sukuk at tight end of pricing - leads
* India's BigBasket raises $150 mln in funding led by Abraaj Group
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Investment Dar airs new $2.7 bln debt plan with creditors
QATAR
* Qatargas eyes expanded LNG supply deals with UK, Dutch terminals
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat in talks to raise loan worth up to $300 mln - sources
BAHRAIN
* GFH Financial sells 10 pct of Bahrain cement maker (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
