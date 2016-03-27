UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strength hurts stocks, oil bounces off lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt index rises after cabinet reshuffle, Saudi slips
* Oil steadies as U.S. rig count drop offsets stockpile worry
* Gold set for biggest weekly loss in more than four months
* Russia, U.S. agree to speed up Syria peace effort
* U.S. indicts Iranians for hacking dozens of banks, New York dam
* Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
* Turkey cuts top end of rate corridor in what may be governor's last move
* Brussels attacker was deported from Turkey twice - Turkish official
* Doctor from Yemen wins Hungarians' hearts
* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived
* Morocco says W.Sahara decision 'irreversible', UN council 'concerned'
* Iran's oil storage struggle holds back exports to Europe
* Two Palestinians who stabbed Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank -army
* Lebanese newspaper to close, blames country's political problems
* Egypt says murdered Italian student's bag found with gang
* Egypt bank CEOs purged as central bank sets 9-year term limit
* Algerian forces kill would-be suicide bomber east of Algiers
EGYPT
* Egypt c.bank governor says pumped $22 billion to clear goods piled at ports
* Egypt orders detention of four related to murdered Italian student
* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade
* Egypt has enough strategic wheat reserves to last until first week of July - supply minister
* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived
* Egypt buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat
* Egypt's GASC receives wheat offers from six trading firms
SAUDI ARABIA
* Tens of thousands of Yemenis mark a year of war, denounce Saudi-led offensive
* Trump would consider halting U.S. oil purchases from Saudis -NYT
* Yemen bombings claimed by Islamic State kill at least 26
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Flydubai says vigilant on crew safety and welfare
* UAE will attend Doha oil producers meeting -minister
* Gulf states to slash roaming fees across GCC by 40 pct from April 1
* Dubai contractor ASGC still targeting stock market listing - CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says find new oil fields -state news agency
* Kuwait's Americana posts 14.8 pct Q4 net profit drop
* Kuwait February inflation falls to 3.1 pct year-on-year
QATAR
* Qatari LNG tanker logjam signals production maintenance-sources
* Lukoil shareholder Fedun says Iran not essential for Doha oil deal
* Commercial Bank of Qatar shareholders approve bond programmes
* Qatar's GISS says six injured in drilling rig fire
OMAN
* Oman Oil in talks with banks on $1 bln loan for subsidiary (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
