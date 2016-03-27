DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strength hurts stocks, oil bounces off lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt index rises after cabinet reshuffle, Saudi slips

* Oil steadies as U.S. rig count drop offsets stockpile worry

* Gold set for biggest weekly loss in more than four months

* Russia, U.S. agree to speed up Syria peace effort

* U.S. indicts Iranians for hacking dozens of banks, New York dam

* Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in northern Iraq

* Turkey cuts top end of rate corridor in what may be governor's last move

* Brussels attacker was deported from Turkey twice - Turkish official

* Doctor from Yemen wins Hungarians' hearts

* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived

* Morocco says W.Sahara decision 'irreversible', UN council 'concerned'

* Iran's oil storage struggle holds back exports to Europe

* Two Palestinians who stabbed Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank -army

* Lebanese newspaper to close, blames country's political problems

* Egypt says murdered Italian student's bag found with gang

* Egypt bank CEOs purged as central bank sets 9-year term limit

* Algerian forces kill would-be suicide bomber east of Algiers

EGYPT

* Egypt c.bank governor says pumped $22 billion to clear goods piled at ports

* Egypt orders detention of four related to murdered Italian student

* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade

* Egypt has enough strategic wheat reserves to last until first week of July - supply minister

* Egypt buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat

* Egypt's GASC receives wheat offers from six trading firms

SAUDI ARABIA

* Tens of thousands of Yemenis mark a year of war, denounce Saudi-led offensive

* Trump would consider halting U.S. oil purchases from Saudis -NYT

* Yemen bombings claimed by Islamic State kill at least 26

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Flydubai says vigilant on crew safety and welfare

* UAE will attend Doha oil producers meeting -minister

* Gulf states to slash roaming fees across GCC by 40 pct from April 1

* Dubai contractor ASGC still targeting stock market listing - CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says find new oil fields -state news agency

* Kuwait's Americana posts 14.8 pct Q4 net profit drop

* Kuwait February inflation falls to 3.1 pct year-on-year

QATAR

* Qatari LNG tanker logjam signals production maintenance-sources

* Lukoil shareholder Fedun says Iran not essential for Doha oil deal

* Commercial Bank of Qatar shareholders approve bond programmes

* Qatar's GISS says six injured in drilling rig fire

OMAN

* Oman Oil in talks with banks on $1 bln loan for subsidiary (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)