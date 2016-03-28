BRIEF-Key Alliance Group says unit entered into MOU with Progenet Sdn Bhd
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, North Asia stocks firm on positive U.S. GDP data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt pulls back from near technical barrier, Gulf slips
* Oil prices rise in thin Asian trade after break
* Gold falls to 1-month low as dollar gains on Fed hike view
* Syrian army command says Islamic State beginning to collapse
* Brussels prosecutors charge further suspect with terrorist activities
* Saudi reporter jailed for 5 years for insulting rulers - Amnesty
* UAE court sentences 11 to life in jail on terrorism charges
* Qatar's Al Jazeera network laying off 500 employees
* Iraq's Sadr begins sit-in inside Green Zone, tells supporters to stay outside
* Islamic State driven out of Syria's ancient Palmyra city
* Houthis swap prisoners with Saudi Arabia - spokesman
EGYPT
* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived
* Egypt's EGAS completes tender for two LNG cargoes for April delivery
* Egypt to offer shares of AAIB and Banque du Caire on bourse
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills jump at auction
* Egypt's Sawiris says CI Capital acquisition stalled by security
* Egypt targets higher growth, deficit reduction in new govt programme
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Butanol plant starts operations
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Etisalat Group appoints Abdooli CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Agility Q4 net up 5 pct; lowers dividend, plans buy-back
QATAR
* Ooredoo unit sells wi-tribe Pakistan business
OMAN
* Oman to increase air traffic fees in state revenue push
* Oman to attend Doha oil producers meeting - minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
