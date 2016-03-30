DUBAI, March 30 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and bonds rally, dollar off as
Yellen strikes cautious stance
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls after weak data, most bourses
rise
* Oil prices rebound on less than expected build in stocks
* Dovish Yellen, softer dollar support gold near $1,240
* Iran missile tests were 'in defiance of' U.N. resolution
-U.S., allies
* Obama to hold informal talks with Turkey's Erdogan as ties
show strain
* Iraqi PM asks parliament to clarify stance on
corruption-fighting cabinet
* Syria's Assad says military gains will speed up political
deal
* IMF says Iraq could secure 3-year standby deal by June
* SNC Lavalin expecting record Middle East energy revenues
* Newly displaced feel joy and fear as Iraqi army returns
ahead of Mosul campaign
* War in Yemen kills many children, leaves others
malnourished - UNICEF
* Iran expects to attend Doha oil meet, but not talk about
freeze- source
* Security concerns send Turkish foreign visitor arrivals
tumbling
* Iranian expats hard to woo as Western firms seek foothold
in Iran
* Emerging market March inflows rise to 21-mth highs - IIF
EGYPT
* EgyptAir hijack ends with passengers freed unharmed,
suspect arrested
* Family of slain Italian student demands strong response to
Egypt
* Egypt Central bank sells $120 mln at regular FX auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Binladin Group workers demand unpaid wages
* Saudi's Murjan buys London building for 85 mln pounds
* Saudi's Savola says EBRD will invest $100 mln in Egypt
subsidiary
* Shrinking Saudi money supply points to slowing economy
* Investcorp said to plan IPO of Saudi gym operator Leejam
Sports - Bloomberg
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in Feb, first in over a
decade
* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 1.7 pct m/m in Feb
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Al-Futtaim to close 10 or more stores in
Singapore-Business Times
* Fire hits UAE residential towers, five injuries reported
KUWAIT
* Shareholder in Kuwait's Jazeera Airways weighs stake sale
* Kuwait says agrees with Saudi to restart Khafji oilfield
QATAR
* Qatar's Ahli Bank to meet investors for potential dlr bond
