INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. jobs, dollar
soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat as oil tumbles again;
Egypt ends flat
* Oil prices fall on dimming prospect of output restraint
* Gold extends losses after robust U.S. jobs report
* Yemeni president sacks prime minister, appoints new senior
team - state media
* Syrian forces seize Islamic State-held town near Palmyra
* Iraqi Kurdish oil exports to Turkey slip in March
-Kurdistan Regional Government
* Iran oil, gas condensate exports reach 2 mbpd - Shana
EGYPT
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 273-day T-bills drop at auction
* Egypt's exchange bureaus investigated for hoarding dollars
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.5 pounds
per share
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC says starts trial operations at new rubber
plant
* Saudi miner Ma'aden says commercial output starts at gold
mine
* Saudi's Tasnee says ilmenite project to start production
in H1 2017
* Saudi's Bahri says secures 1.43 bln riyal Islamic loan for
five VLCCs
QATAR
* Qatari-owned Valentino offers $569 mln for Pierre Balmain
- Les Echos
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says hopes for OPEC, non-OPEC oil coordination
