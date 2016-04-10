UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on oil boost; dollar fades vs yen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil, Saudi king's arrival supports Egypt
* Oil prices jump 6 pct on U.S. stockpile draws, Keystone
* Gold eases as equities recover, still set for weekly gain
* Suspected Al Qaeda militants execute 17 Yemeni government soldiers
* Iran exporting 350,000 bpd oil to India, hopes for more -Shana
* Kerry urges Iraq not to let politics impede war against IS
* Lebanese expats fearful as Gulf expels dozens accused of Hezbollah links
* INSIGHT-Syria's Assad shows no willingness to compromise
* Russian energy minister says hopes for output deal at Doha talks
* Worst yet to come for diesel, casting refinery profits in doubt
* Turkish February industrial output rises 5.8 pct year-on-year
* Syrian rebels seize Islamic State stronghold -monitor, sources
* Senior U.S. senator open to selling Boeing F-18 to Kuwait, Qatar
* U.S. senator wants billions in emergency funds for Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon
* MIDEAST DEBT- Gulf's bond market thaws as panic over oil fades
* Iraq to lower oil price forecast to $32 a barrel in 2016 budget
* Rouhani says Iran not a threat, wants interaction with world
EGYPT
* Egypt says Italy spat centres on refusal to share phone records in Regeni probe
* Egypt to cut fuel subsidies as gov't seeks to reduce deficit
* WIDER IMAGE-In Egypt, dye workshop fights to survive
* Corruption in Egypt wheat sector widespread - Interior Ministry official
* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat
* Egypt's one-year, six-month T-bill yields drop at Thursday's auction
* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies
* Egyptian pound stable at extra official auction as Saudi king visits
* Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment fund pact
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* No more "free" Saudi money for Egypt -Saudi businessman familiar with matter
* Saudi Arabia's Samref shuts 155,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Investigation into Flydubai Russian crash points to pilot error
* Dubai Supply Authority looks to buy 3 LNG cargoes -trade sources
* UAE freezes assets of two former IPIC group officials -sources
QATAR
* Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank's UK unit nearly $2 mln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Americana to seek shareholder assent for bond issue
* Kuwait's Americana says Gulf investor finished due diligence
BAHRAIN
* U.S. gently presses Bahrain on rights, praises security ties (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
