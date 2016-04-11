UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, dollar start week on the back foot
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Food sector and firmer oil price lifts Saudi index, Egypt market dips
* Oil rises on signs of tightening market, but economic worries weigh
* Gold climbs to near 3-week high on safe-haven demand
* FACTBOX-Oil producers to take part in Doha's April meeting
* Syrian PM says new Aleppo attack planned; opposition says truce near collapse
* Iraqi government to give unpaid contractors bonds instead of cash
* Iraq plans to import cooking oil from Egypt - trade ministry
* Staff evacuated from shuttered Libyan oil fields due to militant threat
* Iran sets May Light crude OSP to Asia 10 cents lower
* Warring Yemen sides begin truce, warn against violations
* Algeria to launch local debt issue soon - gov't sources
* Former Saddam aide seeks to reshape Iraq's Sunni insurgency
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban inflation falls in March for third consecutive month
* Egypt's yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills drop at auction
* Egypt has high hopes for tourism despite grim statistics, setbacks
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi Arabia's Samref says oil refinery operating at full capacity
* Saudi's Almarai posts slight profit rise, warns of tough market
* Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit down 29.5 pct, below forecasts
* Saudi contractor Khodari makes 15.08 mln riyal profit from equipment sale
* Saudi Arabia could increase $8 bln sovereign loan on heavy demand - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai's Emaar seeks to surpass world's tallest tower with new landmark
* Dubai's Emaar Properties group CEO exits role
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Doha Bank seeks approval for up to $5 bln in short-term instruments
* Qatar's QNB says receives regulators' nod to buy Turkey's Finansbank
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait cuts May crude price for Asia by $0.05/bbl -source
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
