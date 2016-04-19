UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on tentative bounce in crude oil
* Crude prices dip as global glut outweighs Kuwait oil strike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf ends firm despite Doha talks' failure; Egypt surges
* Gold dips as firmer oil prices boost equities
* U.S. poised to approve Boeing fighter jet sales to Qatar, Kuwait
* U.S. to send more troops to Iraq to tackle Islamic State
* Turkey slaps dumping duties on U.S. cotton imports
* New Libyan PM seeks EU help to rebuild country, tackle smugglers
* With alliances strained, Obama seeks to reassure Gulf states on Iran
* Yemen peace talks delayed by fighting despite announced truce
* Iraq's Abadi, facing unrest, hopes anti-graft cabinet can be named in coming days
* Erdogan advisors see rate cut from new Turkish cenbank chief
* Gulf growth forecasts cut further despite oil rebound
* Botched Doha deal undermines OPEC credibility, oil prices tumble
EGYPT
* France signed deals worth 2 bln Euros with Egypt- Elysee
* Engie signs renewable energy and LNG agreements with Egypt
* Yields jump on Egyptian debt at Monday auction
* Egyptian pound weakens on black market on Monday
* Egypt's economy to grow just 3.5 pct in 2016/17
SAUDI ARABIA
* White House: Not in Saudi interest to destabilize global economy over 9/11 bill
* Saudi's Jarir Marketing trims Q1 dividend payout after profit drop
* Saudi's SABIC extends profit slump with 13.2 pct Q1 drop
* Saudi Cement Q1 net profit falls 13 pct
* Saudi stock exchange plans equity market for SMEs
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q1 net profit rises 54 pct
* Saudi oil exports fall to 7.553 mln bpd in February -JODI
* Saudi's Tasnee Q1 net loss narrows, ahead of forecasts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abraaj Group leads $30 mln fundraising for SE Asia's Ninja Van
* UAE fund says Malaysia's 1MDB in default on $1 bln deal
* Dubai said to close sheikh's buyout firm that held $13 bln- Bloomberg
* Emaar Properties chairman "really scared" of early 2016 market conditions
* UAE's Ajman Bank to raise $184 mln through rights issue
* Dubai Islamic Bank aims to open in Kenya before year-end -sources
* Abu Dhabi picks banks for benchmark dollar bond -leads
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit rises 5.1 pct
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q1 net profit falls 16 pct, misses forecasts
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to boost oil production despite strike
* Kuwait's KNPC says current refining output 510,000-520,000 bpd
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat to meet investors ahead of potential bond issue
* Oman February bank lending growth edges up to 9.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
