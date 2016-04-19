DUBAI, April 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on tentative bounce in crude oil

* Crude prices dip as global glut outweighs Kuwait oil strike

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf ends firm despite Doha talks' failure; Egypt surges

* Gold dips as firmer oil prices boost equities

* U.S. poised to approve Boeing fighter jet sales to Qatar, Kuwait

* U.S. to send more troops to Iraq to tackle Islamic State

* Turkey slaps dumping duties on U.S. cotton imports

* New Libyan PM seeks EU help to rebuild country, tackle smugglers

* With alliances strained, Obama seeks to reassure Gulf states on Iran

* Yemen peace talks delayed by fighting despite announced truce

* Iraq's Abadi, facing unrest, hopes anti-graft cabinet can be named in coming days

* Erdogan advisors see rate cut from new Turkish cenbank chief

* Gulf growth forecasts cut further despite oil rebound

* Botched Doha deal undermines OPEC credibility, oil prices tumble

EGYPT

* France signed deals worth 2 bln Euros with Egypt- Elysee

* Engie signs renewable energy and LNG agreements with Egypt

* Yields jump on Egyptian debt at Monday auction

* Egyptian pound weakens on black market on Monday

* Egypt's economy to grow just 3.5 pct in 2016/17

SAUDI ARABIA

* White House: Not in Saudi interest to destabilize global economy over 9/11 bill

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing trims Q1 dividend payout after profit drop

* Saudi's SABIC extends profit slump with 13.2 pct Q1 drop

* Saudi Cement Q1 net profit falls 13 pct

* Saudi stock exchange plans equity market for SMEs

* Saudi shipper Bahri Q1 net profit rises 54 pct

* Saudi oil exports fall to 7.553 mln bpd in February -JODI

* Saudi's Tasnee Q1 net loss narrows, ahead of forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj Group leads $30 mln fundraising for SE Asia's Ninja Van

* UAE fund says Malaysia's 1MDB in default on $1 bln deal

* Dubai said to close sheikh's buyout firm that held $13 bln- Bloomberg

* Emaar Properties chairman "really scared" of early 2016 market conditions

* UAE's Ajman Bank to raise $184 mln through rights issue

* Dubai Islamic Bank aims to open in Kenya before year-end -sources

* Abu Dhabi picks banks for benchmark dollar bond -leads

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit rises 5.1 pct

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q1 net profit falls 16 pct, misses forecasts

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to boost oil production despite strike

* Kuwait's KNPC says current refining output 510,000-520,000 bpd

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Muscat to meet investors ahead of potential bond issue

* Oman February bank lending growth edges up to 9.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)