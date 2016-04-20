DUBAI, April 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares touch 6-mth top, dollar on defensive

* Crude futures fall after Kuwaiti oil workers end strike

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi earnings, oil boost Gulf, Egypt breaks chart barrier

* Gold keeps gains near $1,250 on soft U.S. data, dollar

* Yemen delegations pledge to leave for peace talks in Kuwait

* Yemen's guerrilla war tests military ambitions of big-spending Saudis

* U.S., Iran discuss fulfilling nuclear deal pledges to Tehran

* Syrian talks appear doomed as air strike kills dozens in market

* Iran struggles to find enough ships for oil exports

* New Turkish cenbank chief says aims to keep inflation on target

* Global sovereign wealth fund assets rise to $6.51 trillion

* Iran sees oil output rising to pre-sanctions level by June

* Iraq may sell $2 billion in bonds, betting on aid to lower costs

EGYPT

* USDA attache sees Egypt 2016/17 soybean imports at a record 2.4 mln T

* Egypt's Zohr gas field to produce 1 bln cubic feet per day by end-2017

* Egypt expects to abandon gasoline, gasoil imports by 2019 -oil minister

* Riot erupts in Cairo after policeman kills man over cup of tea

* Egypt buys 10,000 tonnes local wheat in first five days of season

* Egypt pound stable at central bank sale but falls on black market

* Egypt to launch new oil exploration round next week

SAUDI ARABIA

* House leader wants review of 9/11 bill that would let Americans sue Saudis

* Who speaks for Saudi Arabia on oil, rivals and allies wonder

* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net profit on cost-cutting

* Saudi Arabia to recruit bankers to manage $2 trillion Saudi fund - Bloomberg

* Saudi Telecom extends profit slump as Q1 misses estimates

* SABIC seeking fertiliser and chemical buys, may sell some assets

* Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct

* Saudi's Sipchem says Q1 net profit down 37.1 percent

* Saudi bank Samba Q1 profit dips 1.4 pct, meets estimates

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 net profit rises 27.2 pct, beats estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Parks and Resorts sets terms for 1.68 bln dirham rights issue

* Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park

* Malaysia faces bailout question after $1 bln spat with Abu Dhabi fund

* Emirates NBD bank units cut 300 jobs due to weak economy

* Dubai's Alabbar buys 4 pct stake in online fashion retailer YNAP

* Dubai property prices fell 10 pct in Q1 -JLL

QATAR

* Qatar Gas Transport Q1 net profit rises 7.9 pct

* Qatar Insurance Q1 net profit up 8.4 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil, gas workers end 3-day strike -union

* Kuwait's National Industries Group gets regulatory nod for 25 mln dinar bond

OMAN

* Oman builds industrial outpost in desert to escape oil trap

BAHRAIN

BAHRAIN