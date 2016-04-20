Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI, April 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares touch 6-mth top, dollar on defensive
* Crude futures fall after Kuwaiti oil workers end strike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi earnings, oil boost Gulf, Egypt breaks chart barrier
* Gold keeps gains near $1,250 on soft U.S. data, dollar
* Yemen delegations pledge to leave for peace talks in Kuwait
* Yemen's guerrilla war tests military ambitions of big-spending Saudis
* U.S., Iran discuss fulfilling nuclear deal pledges to Tehran
* Syrian talks appear doomed as air strike kills dozens in market
* Iran struggles to find enough ships for oil exports
* New Turkish cenbank chief says aims to keep inflation on target
* Global sovereign wealth fund assets rise to $6.51 trillion
* Iran sees oil output rising to pre-sanctions level by June
* Iraq may sell $2 billion in bonds, betting on aid to lower costs
EGYPT
* USDA attache sees Egypt 2016/17 soybean imports at a record 2.4 mln T
* Egypt's Zohr gas field to produce 1 bln cubic feet per day by end-2017
* Egypt expects to abandon gasoline, gasoil imports by 2019 -oil minister
* Riot erupts in Cairo after policeman kills man over cup of tea
* Egypt buys 10,000 tonnes local wheat in first five days of season
* Egypt pound stable at central bank sale but falls on black market
* Egypt to launch new oil exploration round next week
SAUDI ARABIA
* House leader wants review of 9/11 bill that would let Americans sue Saudis
* Who speaks for Saudi Arabia on oil, rivals and allies wonder
* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net profit on cost-cutting
* Saudi Arabia to recruit bankers to manage $2 trillion Saudi fund - Bloomberg
* Saudi Telecom extends profit slump as Q1 misses estimates
* SABIC seeking fertiliser and chemical buys, may sell some assets
* Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct
* Saudi's Sipchem says Q1 net profit down 37.1 percent
* Saudi bank Samba Q1 profit dips 1.4 pct, meets estimates
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 net profit rises 27.2 pct, beats estimates
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Parks and Resorts sets terms for 1.68 bln dirham rights issue
* Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park
* Malaysia faces bailout question after $1 bln spat with Abu Dhabi fund
* Emirates NBD bank units cut 300 jobs due to weak economy
* Dubai's Alabbar buys 4 pct stake in online fashion retailer YNAP
* Dubai property prices fell 10 pct in Q1 -JLL
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar Gas Transport Q1 net profit rises 7.9 pct
* Qatar Insurance Q1 net profit up 8.4 pct
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil, gas workers end 3-day strike -union
* Kuwait's National Industries Group gets regulatory nod for 25 mln dinar bond
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman builds industrial outpost in desert to escape oil trap
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
ROME The Order of Malta, the ancient Catholic order of knights which is now a worldwide charity, on Thursday sought to reassure members and donors that a recent showdown between its former leader and the Vatican had not weakened its loyalty to the pope.
BRUSSELS International flights in and out of the European Union could be exempted from emissions limits for at least another four years to give the United Nations time to implement a global system to curb pollution from planes.