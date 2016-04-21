UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 5-1/2-month highs on oil's rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi blue chips weigh on bourse; Egypt follows global stocks lower
* Silver scales 11-month top, gold rises as commodities rally
* Crude oil prices fall as major producers hint at output hike
* In riposte to Riyadh, Russia says ready to ramp up oil output
* Syrian peace talks in quagmire as rebels prepare for more war
* Several killed in rare violence between Kurdish and Syrian govt groups
* Turkey rejected return to talks with Kurdish rebels - opposition leader
* Houthis head for delayed Yemen peace talks starting Thursday
* Lebanon sells $1 billion dual tranche bond
EGYPT
* Egypt postpones high profile NGO funding case during Kerry visit
* Egypt's EGAS seeks 4 LNG cargoes for May/June delivery -sources
* Egypt pound weaker on black market amid dollar hoarding
SAUDI ARABIA
* Obama, Saudi king discuss strained alliance, Middle East conflicts
* Saudi Arabia close to securing $10 billion bank loan -sources
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q1 net profit down 32.2 pct
* Saudi's PetroRabigh swings to Q1 loss
* Saudi food group Savola cuts dividend after Q1 profit fall
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE builder Arabtec may break even this year, return to profit in 2017
* Turkey's new central bank chief trims top end of rates corridor at debut meeting
* Creditor sale brings Dubai's Limitless to brink of debt plan deal
* Dubai developer Nakheel's Q1 profit up 8 pct
QATAR
* Soccer-FIFA says was slow to act on Qatar labour rights
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says may resume normal oil output three days after strike ends
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit rises 14 pct on lower costs, provisions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources