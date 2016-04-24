BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film & TV sees Q1 net profit flat to up 20 pct y/y
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct y/y from 116.9 million yuan ($16.95 million) a year ago
DUBAI, April 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen drops on rate cut talk; oil climbs, stocks steady
* Oil up, marking third week of gains as market sentiment improves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil-linked stocks lift Saudi but retailers slump; Gulf firms
* Syrian peace talks limp on to next week with opposition absent
* Merkel's Turkey visit aims to soothe tensions on EU migrant deal
* Warring Yemen parties disagree on peace talks agenda
* Libyan lawmakers say majority back unity plan, but no vote yet
* Syrian warplane crashes near Damascus, Islamic State says pilot captured
* U.S. not against foreign banks dealing with Iran -Kerry
* U.S. to buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program
* UAE allocates $4 bln to Egypt for development and c.bank
* Palestinian, Israeli delegates trade barbs at UN climate summit
* Turkey needs tighter fiscal, monetary policies, IMF says
* Four Turkish academics released pending trial on terror propaganda -group
* UN torture watchdog urges Saudi to halt flogging, amputations
* Turkey releases Polly Peck fraudster Nadir after repatriation from Britain
* Sudan's Darfur votes to keep multi-state system, opposition groups cry foul
EGYPT
* EXCLUSIVE -Egyptian police detained Italian student before his murder - sources
* U.S. calls on Egypt to conduct thorough probe into student's death
* What devaluation? Egyptian currency traders shrug off black market crackdown
* Yields on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills rise at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king replaces minister for water and electricity
* UN torture watchdog urges Saudi to halt flogging, amputations
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO could be 5 pct of value - WSJ
* MEDIA-Saudi mulls dual listing or traded fund for Aramco IPO- Bloomberg
* Obama reaffirms U.S. to deter aggression against Gulf Arabs
* U.N.-Sponsored Yemen peace talks begin in Kuwait after delays - live TV
* Obama: Gulf countries must work together, despite differences
* Saudi's Tasnee says outlook more positive by year-end
* Oil producers to discuss output freeze at June OPEC meeting -Saudi advisor
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 profit falls 25.4 pct
* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit falls 60.7 pct
* Zain Saudi's CEO says on track as losses narrow
* Saudi's Petrorabigh starts expanded ethane cracker
* Saudi Electricity's Q1 net loss narrows
* Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows from higher revenues
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q4 profit slumps
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* 1MDB boss says the Malaysian fund and IPIC face cross default risks - report
* Hapag-Lloyd seeks tie-up with rival UASC as shipping depression deepens
* Payment deadline looms over Malaysian fund amid IPIC row
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 profit up 6.9 pct on higher revenue
* UAE central bank survey shows rebound in credit demand
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q1 net profit falls 7.6 pct
QATAR
* FIFA sets up worker welfare body for Qatar World Cup
* Qatar First Bank (QFB) announces second Qatar share float since 2010
* Qatar National Bank weighs Asian currency debt issue as early as Q2
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's crude output up to 2.9 mln bpd after strike ends - KUNA
OMAN
* Oman picks banks for first international bond in almost 20 yrs -sources
BAHRAIN
* U.S. prisoner in Bahrain says he has been freed via royal pardon (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
