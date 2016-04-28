DUBAI, April 28 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, FX rise after Fed; oil eyed
* Crude oil prices take a breather after hitting 2016 highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi, rest of region
sluggish
* Gold dips as dollar rises; US rate hike in June remains a
possibility
* U.N. mediator on Syria issues document on political
transition
* Egyptian migrants killed in clash with Libyan smugglers -
official
* Iraq bans Al Jazeera network over coverage
* Turkey's PM: new constitution will keep principle of
secularism
* Trading company in oil shipment for Libya's eastern NOC
says cargo legitimate
* Turkish conglomerates race into construction, hunting
quick profits
* Tunisia plans to issue $500 mln bond within weeks -
government sources
* Iran's Supreme Leader says U.S. lifted sanctions only on
paper
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts targets 100 hotels in middle
east by 2020
* Fitch: Rising Sovereign Risk from Foreign-Currency Debt in
EMs
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt central bank seen holding interest rates steady
on Thursday
* Egypt buys 99,646 tonnes of local wheat since start of
season
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi riyal peg pressure eases, but not gone
* Saudis open new phase in Asia oil market turf war with
China spot sale
* Saudi Aramco sets financing plans for industrial push
* Saudi's Flynas to decide on Boeing vs Airbus order by
early June
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* DME lists first-ever Mideast oil product futures contracts
* Abu Dhabi bank trio hurt by bad loans amid weak economy
* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala planning bond issue soon,
picks banks - sources
* Etihad Airways reports $103 million profit for 2015
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net attributable profit rises 7.2
pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 profit falls 80 pct
* Qatar said to seek more influential role at
crisis-stricken VW-Bloomberg
* Qatar Airways urges Airbus to resolve A350 'issues'
* Qatar reduces local diesel fuel price by 7 pct
* Qatar National Bank investigating alleged data hack
* Qatar telecom group Ooredoo first-quarter profit up 75 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank to meet investors ahead of potential
Tier 1 sukuk - leads
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)