DUBAI May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pare gains, yen extends rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall; Emaar Properties drops after earnings

* Oil prices rise as dollar slips to 18-month low against yen

* Gold eyes $1,300 again as weaker dollar, fund inflows support

* U.S. says Iraq's PM in "strong position" amid political unrest

* UK's Hammond says new initiative needed for Syria talks

* Kerry aims to extend truce to Syria's Aleppo as ceasefire unravels

* Turkish parliament debate on lawmakers' immunity ends in a brawl

* Loans, deposit growth help lift first-quarter profit at Jordan's Arab Bank

* Nearly 90,000 unaccompanied minors sought asylum in EU in 2015

EGYPT

* Egyptian police raid press syndicate, arrest two journalists

* Egypt buys 400,000 tonnes of local wheat since April 15

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi minister confirms warning on proposed U.S. law on 9/11

* Saudi builder Binladin cuts 77,000 jobs, to lay off Saudis -report

* Saudi Arabia looks to UK, France and China for help building homes

* Saudi steelmaker Al Tuwairqi said in talks to renegotiate $2 bln debt- Bloomberg

* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 620,000 tonnes hard wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* S&P assigns 'AA' long-term issue credit rating to Abu Dhabi's $5 bln senior notes

* UAE March bank lending growth edges down to 7.6 pct

* Abu Dhabi TAQA mulls hiving off oil, gas assets-sources

* Ex-Masdar advisor hired as CEO of Abu Dhabi's Invest AD

* Sharjah Islamic Bank obtains $265 mln murabaha facility

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank says contributes to loan backing clean fuels project

* Zain to buy Etisalat's stake in Sudan's Canar

* Kuwait freedoms make austerity drive tricky for government

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Alba cites collapse in aluminium prices as Q1 profit falls 89 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)