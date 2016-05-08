BRIEF-Adveo granted waiver from banks to negotiate refinancing
* Says granted waiver from financial entities for syndicated credit until March 2018 to negotiate refinancing
DUBAI May 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares rebound on wage data; long-dated U.S. yields rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks lifted by end of contract freeze for debt-laden builder
* Oil up on Canada wildfire, dollar; big weekly loss for Brent
* Shift in Saudi oil thinking deepens OPEC split
* Gold jumps after U.S. payrolls data misses forecasts
* Iran suffers losses in Syria, Aleppo truce extended
* Hezbollah says Saudi Arabia causing collapse of Syria truces
* Syrian government forces try to storm prison after inmates revolt, monitor says
* Turkish journalists jailed for five years, hours after courthouse attack
* Small U.S. military team in Yemen to aid UAE push on al Qaeda
* Bomb attack kills 7 in Yemeni city Marib - police
* Security forces shut down Baghdad to prevent Green Zone protests
EGYPT
* Eight police killed in attack on outskirts of Cairo -Interior Ministry
* Egyptian court recommends death penalty for journalists, Mursi verdict postponed
* Egypt buys 1.15 million tons of local wheat since April 15- cabinet statement
* Egypt's Finance Ministry to issue $1.250 bln one year dollar-denominated T-bill
* Egypt's yields on 182-day, 357-day T-bills fall at auction on Thursday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi shake-up rolls on with big reshuffle of economic posts
* Saudi Arabia names Khalid al-Falih energy minister to replace Naimi
* Saudi's Naimi cuts a lonely figure in oil battle
* NEWSMAKER-New Saudi minister is believer in reform and low oil price
* Saudi identifies suspected Islamic State fighters killed in raid
* Saudi bourse selects HSBC to advise it on planned 2018 listing
* Aramco ups June Arab Light price to Asia to highest since Sept
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit falls 18.5 pct on FX income
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's batelco Q1 net profit falls 33 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
