DUBAI May 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-month lows as oil weighs; dlr up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses diverge; Saudi real estate shares hit by land tax

* Oil prices stable as brimming storage counters supply disruptions

* Gold near 1-1/2-week low as dollar keeps strength

* Saudi intercepts missile from Yemen but truce holds

* Aleppo fighting rages as U.S., Russia try to revive Syria truce

* U.S. says Iran missile launch would be provocative, destabilizing

* Iraq raises Jun Basra Light crude OSP to Asia

* Dissent stifled, not crushed, in Turkish ruling party as PM exits

* Hariri-backed list wins Beirut vote - leader, local media

* UK banks to hold Iran talks with John Kerry this week- Sky News

* Tunisian inflation rises to 3.4 percent in April

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to produce 9 mln tons of wheat in 2016 - agriculture ministry

* Egypt said to plan 4G license sale as Telecom Egypt eyes mobile start - Bloomberg

* Yields fall on Egyptian debt at Monday auction

* Egyption real estate company Palm Hills posts 43 pct profit drop

* Telecom Egypt's first-quarter net profit more than doubles

* Egypt's Orascom Construction wins $308 mln Cairo metro line contracts

SAUDI ARABIA

* India's Nagarjuna Oil in talks with Saudi royal family to revive refinery - Times of India

* Saudi Arabia to keep June crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi to transfer Riyadh finance district project to PIF -sources

* Saudi Binladin says pays delayed salaries to 10,000 workers

* Saudi jewellery maker L'azurde gets regulator nod for listing - statement

* Saudi grains agency SAGO looking to sell stake, picks HSBC as advisor -sources

* Saudi Aramco plans foreign listings in London, Hong Kong and New York- the Telegraph

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Global private school operator GEMS said in early talks for IPO - Bloomberg

* Investec closes $1 bln A380 aircraft-lease deal with Emirates

* UAE's Mubadala to sell $500 mln 7-year bond on Monday -leads

* UAE cabinet approves creation of central Islamic finance authority

QATAR

* Qatar's Ahli Bank starts talks on $250 mln loan to refinance debt - sources

* TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second straight month

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Boubyan Bank tightens guidance on $250 mln sukuk

* Kuwait's Agility Q1 net profit up 10.9 pct but revenue falls (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)