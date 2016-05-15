DUBAI May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stronger dollar weighs on oil; Dow drops 1 pct

* Oil slips on stronger dollar; gains on the week on supply outages

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong oil boosts Gulf, Global Telecom lifts Egypt

* OPEC pumps more oil after freeze talks fail, boosting surplus

* TABLE-Global oil outages at 5-year high on Canada wildfires, Nigeria strife

* Gold rises as Wall street falls, shrugs off firm dollar

* Moody's cuts Saudi, Oman, Bahrain debt ratings

* Hezbollah blames rebel shelling for death of top commander in Syria

* Syrian forces retake Deir al-Zor hospital after "major" Islamic State offensive

* Amnesty says Syrian rebels maybe guilty of war crimes in Aleppo

* Turkish shelling, coalition air strike kills 45 IS militants in Syria- Anadolu

* Turkish war planes destroy PKK targets in Turkey, northern Iraq- Anadolu

* Iraq oil projects face delays as companies resist spending cuts

* Islamic State attacks north of Baghdad kill 16, sources say

* Kerry seeks to soothe European bank nerves over Iran trade

* Ahmadinejad's return to public eye in Iran fuels talk of a comeback

* Islamic State attack kills 10 in Yemen's Mukalla before PM visit

EGYPT

* S&P cuts Egypt's sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable

* Egyptian court jails 152 people over islands protest

* Egypt to import 80,000 tonnes of rice ahead of Ramadan

* Mexico says unhappy with Egypt's response to 2015 attack on tourists

* Egypt's yields on 182-day T-bills fall, 364-day rise at Thursday auction

* Egyptian food firm Edita reports Q1 net profit of $4.41 mln

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Q1 net profit rises to $22.45 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamic Development Bank to elect new president next week

* Iranian Muslims to miss haj pilgrimage amid rift with Saudi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reshuffles leadership

* UAE's UAB picks banks to arrange $150 mln syndicated loan

KUWAIT

* Soccer-Baffled Kuwait clubs plead with FIFA to end ban

* Kuwait's Americana posts 12.3 pct Q1 net profit drop on costs, FX

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Bank ABC to appoint Wilmot as treasury head - sources

OMAN

* Oman March bank lending growth rises to 9.5 pct