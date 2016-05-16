DUBAI May 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia to modest gains; dollar
steady
* Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into
deficit
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region falls after debt downgrades; Dubai
builders slide
* Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets
* Islamic State attacks gas plant north of Baghdad, killing
11
* Iraq takes aim at media as security forces struggle to
contain strife
* Kerry meets Saudi king to discuss Syria before Vienna
talks
* Islamic State Yemen suicide bomber kills 25 police
recruits- medics
* Refiners struggle to stay afloat as Asia drowns in
gasoline
EGYPT
* Egypt's 91-day T-bill yield eases, 273-day yield rises at
Sunday's auction
* Egypt's unemployment rate eases slightly to 12.7 percent
* Egyptian court sentences six inmates to jail for killing
Frenchman
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity Co signs $900 mln KEXIM-backed loan for
Shuqaiq plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec Q1 net loss narrows as revenue rises
* Dubai's Drake & Scull Q1 net profit falls 61 pct, extends
earnings slump
* Abu Dhabi's ADNOC cutting 5,000 jobs - MEED
KUWAIT
* National Bank of Kuwait says $473.2 mln capital hike
starts Weds
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain privately places $435 mln sukuk -source
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)