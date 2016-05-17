DUBAI May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Apple, oil boost Wall St

* Oil extends gains, U.S. crude at 6-month top on supply concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi petchems rise, markets mostly quiet

* Domestic focus may limit clout of $2 trillion Saudi fund

* Turkish Jan-March unemployment rate dips to 10.9 percent

* Gold edges up but dollar strength, stocks recovery cap gains

* U.S., Russia stalemate on Syria frustrates European powers

* Swedish firm first to seek listing for investment in Iran

* Arms embargo exemptions being considered for new Libyan government

* Bloodshed blurs Middle East borders set 100 years ago by UK-French pact

* Islamist militants exploit chaos as combatants pursue peace in Yemen

* Saudi Aramco awards Hasbah gas expansion contract - sources

* Lebanon seeks to ease concerns over U.S. law on Hezbollah

* Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media

* Islamic finance preps rules for charitable funds

EGYPT

* Egypt cabinet approves long-awaited VAT bill

* Faced with shortages, Egypt lifts cheap drug prices by 20 percent

* Yields rise on Egyptian debt at Monday's bond auction

* Egypt says local wheat purchases hit 3 million tonnes

* National Bank of Egypt sells $169 mln worth of special certificates

* Egypt to buy 1 million tonnes local rice as reserve

* Egyptian court sentences six inmates to jail for killing Frenchman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 2nd month in March-Treasury data

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi downgrade ought to galvanise reform

* Saudi banks Jazira, Bilad planning local sukuk issues

* Aramco in first term LPG deal with China chemical firm

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fajr Capital completes investment in food franchiser Cravia

* DP World launches tender offer for $1.5 bln 2017 sukuk

* LPC-UAE's Network International closes US$350m acquisition loan

* Dubai's Noor Bank picks banks for dollar-denominated sukuk issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 net profit slips 10 pct as bad loans weigh

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatari wealth fund to create $100 bln unit in overhaul

* German state refused to clear VW management but relented -source

* Pakistan bourse says in share sale talks with Qatar, Istanbul exchanges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)