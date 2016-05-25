DUBAI May 25 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, dollar firm as US data
soothes rate fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, quieter as Ramadan nears
* Oil prices push closer to $50, U.S. crude hits highest in
7 mths
* Gold near 7-week low on Fed rate hike prospects
* After benefits of cheap oil, India counts cost of reduced
Gulf remittances
* New Turkish cabinet reflects Erdogan's growing power
* Iraq sticks to oil output growth plan despite spending
cuts
* U.S. lawmakers question India plans for Iranian port
* Europe Union and energy firms court Algerian gas
cooperation
* For third straight month, Turkey cenbank cuts top end of
rate corridor
* In Iran, dividends of nuclear deal are slow to appear
* Hardliner elected as head of Iran's top clerical body
* Turkey sets June 23 deadline for bids for Islamic lender
Bank Asya
EGYPT
* No sign of EgyptAir plane technical problems before
takeoff -sources
* Egypt energy subsidy bill to hit $5 bln-5.4 bln in fiscal
2015-16-minister
* Egyptian appeals court cancels five-year jail terms for 47
over island protests
* Egypt tenders for 25,000 tonnes of soyoil, 12,000 tonnes
sunflower
* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday's auction, weaker on
black market
* Egypt's Medinet Nasr considers loan to speed up
development
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DP World launches $1.2 bln sukuk issue to cover
tender
* Dubai says opens world's first functioning 3D-printed
office
* Dubai's Noor Bank launches $500 mln 5-yr sukuk at 6.25 pct
* Dubai Group selling Shuaa stake, other assets in
2016-official
QATAR
* Qatar says $65 oil price "badly needed" for investment -
AP
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco says no longer in talks to buy Malta's
GO
OMAN
* Bank Muscat signs $315 million loan - TRLPC
* TABLE-Fuel prices boost Oman April inflation to 1.1 pct
