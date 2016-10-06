UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Oct 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. service sector rebounds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as crude firms but UAE, Qatar lag; Egypt strong
* Oil prices dip after reaching June highs on U.S. crude stock draw
* Gold edges up as bargain hunters step in after falls
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens as sellers outnumber buyers
* Lavrov, Kerry discuss Syria by phone despite breakdown in talks
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers plan informal meet in Istanbul to discuss Algiers deal - Algeria
* Baghdad bridles at Turkey's military presence, warns of "regional war"
* At least 20 Iraqi Sunni tribal fighters die in mistaken air strike -police
* WTO says Turkey files anti-dumping complaint against Morocco over steel
* Tunisia labour union warns against gov't attempt to freeze public sector wage hikes
* Aleppo will eventually fall, but Syrian war will go on
* New famine fears loom in Yemen
* Iran tells Saudi navy vessels to avoid its waters
* Tunisia cuts growth outlook to 1.5 pct vs previous 2.5 pct
* Iraq foreign reserves drop to $50 billion on falling oil income
* Mosul fight could fracture Iraq -former Sunni governor
EGYPT
* Egypt stocks up on strategic commodities ahead of devaluation
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Egypt's GASC says seeking at least 10,000 tonnes sunflower oil
* IMF to discuss Egypt loan at future board meeting, not this week
* Egypt's non-oil business activity slowdown stretches to one year -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco cuts November Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
* McDonald's nears deal to sell Singapore, Malaysian franchise to Saudi group-sources
* Saudi-based Apicorp arranges $100 mln Islamic financing for Egypt's EGPC
* Saudi Electricity awards France's Engie $1.2 bln power station contract
* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows in September -PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi LNG export plant launches October cargo sell tender
* UAE says Sharjah signs up for Qatari gas
* UAE's Akron seeking $150 mln loan - sources
* UAE says Houthi attack on ship in shipping lane was "act of terrorism"
* UAE non-oil business growth falls slightly in Sept -PMI
* UAE'S ADNOC sets Sept Murban crude OSP at $45.50/bbl, down $0.25
QATAR
* Qatar diverts LNG from Britain to more lucrative Asia
* Qatar sees foreign intervention "changing equation" of Syria war
* Qatar trims cultural plans as tradition and budget pressures weigh
* Qatar sets September Marine crude OSP at $42.45/bbl, down 55 cents from August
* Portugal's Banif bank to sell its Malta subsidiary to Qatar group
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's NIC says appointed to execute Americana deal
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain foreign reserves halve since 2014 as oil slumps
* Bahrain's Nogaholding in $98.7 mln deal with JGC Corp for gas plant (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
