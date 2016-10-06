Oct 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm after U.S. service sector rebounds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as crude firms but UAE, Qatar lag; Egypt strong

* Oil prices dip after reaching June highs on U.S. crude stock draw

* Gold edges up as bargain hunters step in after falls

* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens as sellers outnumber buyers

* Lavrov, Kerry discuss Syria by phone despite breakdown in talks

* OPEC, non-OPEC producers plan informal meet in Istanbul to discuss Algiers deal - Algeria

* Baghdad bridles at Turkey's military presence, warns of "regional war"

* At least 20 Iraqi Sunni tribal fighters die in mistaken air strike -police

* WTO says Turkey files anti-dumping complaint against Morocco over steel

* Tunisia labour union warns against gov't attempt to freeze public sector wage hikes

* Aleppo will eventually fall, but Syrian war will go on

* New famine fears loom in Yemen

* Iran tells Saudi navy vessels to avoid its waters

* Tunisia cuts growth outlook to 1.5 pct vs previous 2.5 pct

* Iraq foreign reserves drop to $50 billion on falling oil income

* Mosul fight could fracture Iraq -former Sunni governor

EGYPT

* Egypt stocks up on strategic commodities ahead of devaluation

* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction

* Egypt's GASC says seeking at least 10,000 tonnes sunflower oil

* IMF to discuss Egypt loan at future board meeting, not this week

* Egypt's non-oil business activity slowdown stretches to one year -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco cuts November Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

* McDonald's nears deal to sell Singapore, Malaysian franchise to Saudi group-sources

* Saudi-based Apicorp arranges $100 mln Islamic financing for Egypt's EGPC

* Saudi Electricity awards France's Engie $1.2 bln power station contract

* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows in September -PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi LNG export plant launches October cargo sell tender

* UAE says Sharjah signs up for Qatari gas

* UAE's Akron seeking $150 mln loan - sources

* UAE says Houthi attack on ship in shipping lane was "act of terrorism"

* UAE non-oil business growth falls slightly in Sept -PMI

* UAE'S ADNOC sets Sept Murban crude OSP at $45.50/bbl, down $0.25

QATAR

* Qatar diverts LNG from Britain to more lucrative Asia

* Qatar sees foreign intervention "changing equation" of Syria war

* Qatar trims cultural plans as tradition and budget pressures weigh

* Qatar sets September Marine crude OSP at $42.45/bbl, down 55 cents from August

* Portugal's Banif bank to sell its Malta subsidiary to Qatar group

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's NIC says appointed to execute Americana deal

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain foreign reserves halve since 2014 as oil slumps

* Bahrain's Nogaholding in $98.7 mln deal with JGC Corp for gas plant (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)