Dec 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro under the gun, shares hit after Italy votes 'no' on reform

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares up in volatile session, Dubai outperforms

* Oil prices fall as production creeps up ahead of announced 2017 output cut

* Rebels tell U.S. they won't leave Aleppo; army sees operation over in weeks

* Islamic State strikes back to slow Iraqi forces in Mosul

* Netanyahu to discuss 'bad' Iran deal with Trump, Kerry stresses settlements

* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels weakened in Aleppo battle by their own divisions

* Turkish tenders in lira, Erdogan says in attempt to boost currency

* Iran vows 'firm response' unless Obama stops sanctions renewal

* Iran's Rouhani proposes budget rise as Trump election threatens growth

* Syrian rebel commander in Aleppo seriously wounded, rebels say

* Turkey wants trade with China, Russia and Iran in local currencies, Erdogan says

* Israel's Hapoalim sells Miami private banking portfolio to Safra

* Palestinian President Abbas gets boost in Fatah congress vote

EGYPT

* Egypt's long-awaited investment law to go before cabinet shortly

* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris in surprise exit as Orascom CEO

* General Company for Silos and Storage appoints Kamal Abdel Hameed Hashem as interim chairman

* Medinet Nasr records EGP 1.1 bln sales for November

* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month t-bills in weekly auction

* Obour Land for Food Industries gets approval for public offering of common stock

* Egyptian Tourah Portland Cement clarifies media reports on production shut down

* Egypt's Banque Misr seeks central bank-guaranteed syndicated loan -sources

* Egypt sharply increases customs duties as it seeks to curb imports

* Middle East Glass Manufacturing Q3 consol profit falls

* Egyptian Exchange resumes trading on OTMT shares

* Egyptian Exchange suspends trading on Delta Sugar shares

* Naeem Holding for Investments gets regulator nod for dual listing on Abu Dhabi bourse

* National Drilling nine-month net loss narrows

* Remco Tourism says Stella Di Mare II project to generate EGP 5 bln in sales

* Commercial International Bank Egypt sells CI Capital for EGP 683.4 mln

* OTMT announces termination of unit ORABANK in North Korea

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi, Kuwait expect to restart Neutral Zone oilfields soon -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi revamps boards of its state airport and tourism entities

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Energy aiming to close RBL loan of up to $100 mln by year-end - sources

* Kuwait oil output slips in Nov, UAE keeps it steady - industry sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain foreign assets shrink as c.bank resumes publishing monetary data

* British PM heads to Bahrain to cement Gulf ties before Brexit

OMAN

* Oman says to attend non-OPEC meeting in Vienna this week

* Sohar oil refinery returns to full operations after shutdown -official

