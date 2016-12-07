Dec 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as markets look to ECB after Italian vote

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi closes at one-year high; Egypt up but OTMT slides

* Oil drops on doubts output cut will be deep enough to end glut

* PRECIOUS-Gold down on U.S. rate hike expectations; ECB meeting in focus

* Middle East Crude-Oman slips after Saudi cuts Arab Lt OSP to 4-mth low

* Trump lays out non-interventionist U.S. military policy

* Yemen says UN roadmap to end conflict sets 'dangerous precedent'

* Syrian troops enter Aleppo's Old City, poised for war's biggest victory

* Libyan forces clear last Islamic State holdout in Sirte

* UN nuclear watchdog confirms Iran shipped sensitive material abroad -diplomat

* Arab Bank chairman in talks with Oger to buy its 20 pct stake - bourse

* Investors see cause for worry in Turkey's divided economy team

* Jordan buys 50,000 tonnes wheat in tender - sources

* Iraqi army launches fresh assault towards Mosul centre

* Glencore raises money for Kurdish oil deal, likely short of target -sources

* Weak lira could knock Turkish cenbank off its inflation path in early 2017

* Iran's Rouhani says will not let Trump rip up nuclear deal

* ABN AMRO sells its private banking operations in Asia and Middle East

* Sukuk market long way from 2012 heyday - report

EGYPT

* Egyptian oil company takes $200 million loan for electricity generation

* China signs 3-yr 18 bln yuan bilateral currency swap with Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court sentences 15 people to death for spying for Iran

* Saudi Arabia to form housing refinancing company

* Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely to require rule changes says regulator

* Saudi's Almarai says board recommends lower cash dividend for 2016

* Saudi Arabia cuts Jan oil price to Asia to 4-mth low to keep market share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Man fatally shot by Ohio police officer identified as UAE student

* UAE energy minister sees no more spikes in shale oil output - Sky News Arabia TV

* UAE'S ADNOC sets November Murban crude OSP at $46.15/bbl

* Dubai's IMG plans another record indoor theme park

* Dubai's Emirates Islamic launches 1.5 bln dirham rights issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to seek OPEC output cut monitoring meeting in Feb or March

* Commercial Bank Of Kuwait clarifies on media reports regarding divestment of stakes

* Kuwait Oil Co says restart of Neutral Zone oilfields will some take time

QATAR

* Qatar finance minister predicts faster growth next year

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH close to completing Al Khair acquisition, eyes another merger

* Bahrain has no sukuk plans in near future, depends on budget -c.bank chief

* Islamic bank Al Baraka eyes $300 mln Tier 1 sukuk issue in Q1 2017 -CEO

OMAN

* Oman looking at spending cuts in 2017 budget - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)