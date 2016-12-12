Dec 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges after output cuts, strong dollar weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain after OPEC agrees with non-OPEC oil producers

* Oil prices soar on global producer deal to cut crude output

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 10-mth lows on Fed rate hike bets

* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian rebels get proposal to quit Aleppo, jihadists retake Palmyra

* Iran says Gulf worried about war risks with Trump

* UK's Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says candour important, stresses friendship

* Iraq invites bids to build first phase of oil export pipeline to Jordan

* Iran seals $17 bln Boeing deal, close to Airbus order

* Kurdish militants claim responsibility for Istanbul attack that killed 38

* Russia signs Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore

* Iran says may spare condemned tycoon if he pays back debt

* Car bombs in Iraq's Falluja kill eight people - police and medics

* Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

EGYPT

* Cairo church bombing kills 25, raises fears among Christians

* Egypt received inflows of $1 bln in month since currency float- c.bank

* Egyptian court rejects appeal by Islamist militant Adel Habara over death sentence

* GASC gets one offer at white sugar tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* -Saudi hits new oil output record in Nov amid OPEC cut talk

* Saudi's Sadara to supply feedstock to Saudi Rufayah Chemicals

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DEWA gets finance for $3.4 bln coal power plant

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's emir tells new parliament austerity is inevitable

* BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait says considering Kuwait Airways' request for credit facility

QATAR

* Qatar to merge LNG producers Qatargas and RasGas

* Italy's Monte dei Paschi can still pull off private deal, Qatar interested-source

* Intesa, syndicate to provide 7 bln euros for Rosneft deal -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)