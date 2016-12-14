PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26
Dec 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia ready for Fed hike, anxious on rate outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE retreat ahead of likely U.S. rate hike, Saudi budget; Egypt slips
* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. crude stocks, OPEC output concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar slips ahead of Fed rate decision
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks soften despite ADNOC cuts
* Syrian rebels prepare to withdraw from Aleppo as truce begins
* Battle of Aleppo ends after years of bloodshed with rebel withdrawal
* Iran to work on nuclear-powered vessels after US "violation" of deal
* Gulf Cooperation Council condemns "barbaric shelling" of Aleppo
* EU ministers reject Austrian demand to halt Turkey's membership talks
* Iraqi Shi'ite forces aim to clear border strip with Syria
* IranAir hopes to finalise Airbus deal in two weeks
* Yemen's toxic trash mountain adds to war woes
* Russia's Gazprom Neft, Iran's NIOC agree Iranian oil field studies
* UBM to buy Allworld in Asia push, Middle East foray
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC says seeking 50,000 tonnes white sugar in tender
* Military court jails 141 Brotherhood supporters over 2013 unrest
* Egyptian Exchange says Obour Land public offering 1.94 times oversubscribed
* AfDB approves $500 million loan payment to Egypt
* Prime Holding for Financial Investments says Sum Investments buys 4.9 mln company shares
* Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development posts 11-month revenue of EGP 1.4 bln
* Telecom Egypt says no decision yet on Vodafone Egypt stake sale
* Egypt cancels tender to rent third LNG regasification terminal
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi plans to reduce supplies to customers in Jan. based on shipment requests- Bloomberg
* US to halt some arms sales to Saudi, citing civilian deaths in Yemen campaign
* Top Saudi religious body condemns "criminal massacres" in Aleppo
* Saudi Arabia engineers big shift in oil market sentiment: Kemp
* Saudis to claim partial victory in taming huge deficit with 2017 budget
* Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi to open branch in Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE student killed by Ohio police on Dec. 4 was unarmed -official
* Abu Dhabi reintroduces 5 percent rent cap after three years
* Dubai working with HSBC on $7 bln financing for Expo 2020
* SeaWorld parteners with Miral to develop Seaworld Abu Dhabi
* Dubai's Meydan Group to close 600 mln dirham syndicated loan next week -sources
* Emaar appoints hospitality and leisure unit CEO
* UAE's ADNOC to cut Jan oil supplies to Asia; Kuwait, Oman to follow
QATAR
* Russia's Putin, Qatari Emir discuss Rosneft deal - Kremlin
* Qatar calls for an emergency Arab League meeting on Aleppo -Al Jazeera
* Qatar sovereign fund tells Washington will invest $10 bln in U.S. infrastructure - sources
* Qatar November inflation drops to lowest this year
* Qatar Petroleum says to cut oil production in line with OPEC deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KHAC agrees $531 mln hospitals deal with Chinese group
* U.S. paves way for possible $1.7 bln tank sale to Kuwait -statement
* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate posts Q4 loss
* Kuwait's KPC informs customers of lower oil supplies in Jan
OMAN
* Oman to tell customers of oil supply cuts in January after OPEC deal -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
