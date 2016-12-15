Dec 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, currencies wobble as Fed flags more hikes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back on caution before expected U.S. rate hike

* Oil prices fall after Fed hike, but tighter market looms

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to over 10-mnth low as Fed signals more hikes in 2017

* S.Korea's Nov Iran crude imports jump fourfold from last year [nL4N1E82Z0

* U.S. may target weapons seized by Islamic State in Palmyra nL1N1E91X4]

* Rebel officials say Aleppo evacuation plan back on track

* Three Gulf c.banks hike rates to avert currency pressure after Fed move

* Protesters agree to end blockade of western Libya oil pipelines -officials

* Myanmar's Rohingya insurgency has links to Saudi, Pakistan - report

* Fall of Aleppo puts Iran on cusp of 'Shi'ite crescent' of influence

* Sudan inflation surges to 29.49 pct in November

* Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum and barley in tender -trade

* Turkey's economic growth seen turning positive in Q4, minister says

* UK's Petrofac halting Tunisia gas output again due to protests- officials

* OPEC signals larger 2017 oil surplus, unless cuts implemented

* Indonesia to import around 500,000 metric tonnes of Iranian LPG in 2017

* Iran, Russia explore setting up Islamic bank - TASS

* Iran crude oil exports to hit 5-mth low in Dec -source

EGYPT

* Egypt freezes assets of media company chairman

* Egypt's pound weakens to almost 19 per dollar as banks seek dollar flows

* Major Egyptian food producer says to increase prices by 20-50 pct

* Egypt's cenbank says high-interest deposit certificates attracted $3.5 bln

* Russia resumes potato imports from Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank raises reverse repo rate 25 bps, keeps repo at 2 pct

* Saudi Aramco in deals with foreign firms in push for local content

* King Salman acknowledges Saudis' economic pain

* Saudi's Falih says impact of oil deal on market to take time

* CNOOC will start new Huizhou refinery in Q2, plans Saudi supply- sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's NMC Health buys Sharjah's Al Zahra hospital for $560 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank raises policy rate by 25 bps

* Kuwait Q3 trade surplus shrinks 20 pct y/y on low oil prices

* Kuwait's CMA says $2 bln of corporate bonds and sukuk in pipeline

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank raises policy rates 25 bps

* Bahrain's Bank Alkhair gets nod to sell stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank

* Alimtiaz Investment to sell stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank

OMAN

* Oman's Raysut Cement says group CEO resigns (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)