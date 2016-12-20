Dec 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen holds gains after Germany, Turkey incidents, Asia stocks mixed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges to fresh eight-year high, Gulf markets diverge

* Oil eases as traders start winding down positions in run-up to holiday season

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips for first time in three sessions on Fed's Yellen remarks

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks down; light grades under pressure

* Russian ambassador shot dead in Ankara gallery

* Moroccan court extends liquidation deadline for oil refiner Samir

* Thousands evacuated from Aleppo after deal over besieged villages

* Saudi foreign minister says Syria must be pressured into political solution

* Tunisia says initial evidence shows foreign organisation may be behind Hamas assassination

* Iran to get first Airbus jet within weeks under sanctions pact

* Jordanian gunmen planned wider attacks - minister

* Cracks deepen in Palestinian politics as Abbas clamps down

* Fitch: Reasonable Medium-Term Prospects for Turkish IslamicBanks

* Indonesia's Pertamina to buy 1 mln barrels of Iranian crude in Q1 2017 - CEO

* Iran starts selling oil to Italy's Eni

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 20-31 shipment

* Egypt says around 1 mln hectares cultivated with wheat this year -MENA

* Yields rise at Egypt 5- and 10-year T-bond auctions on Monday

* Egypt's pound weakens to around 19 per dollar

* Egypt's Banque Misr signs MOU with Chinese lender over $500 mln loan

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's top economic council discusses 2017 budget draft

* Saudi-led coalition to stop using British-made cluster munitions in Yemen

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.636 mln bpd in Oct -JODI

* Saudi officials say more professions should be open to women -newspapers

* Food prices push Saudi November inflation down to year-low of 2.3 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf airline giants face job cuts as growth slows

* Private equity firm Abraaj appoints senior external adviser

* Fitch: Courts Will Be Key to Implementing New UAE Bankruptcy Law

* Mubadala to hold Abu Dhabi's 2 pct stake in BP - spokesman

* China's CEFC in talks for stake at Abu Dhabi oil concessions - sources

* Dubai November inflation rate at 3.0 percent

* Dubai's Nakheel expects higher 2016 profit - chairman quoted by newspaper

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House denies media reports on acquisition of Bahrain's Ibdar by Development Bank

QATAR

* Qatari bank trio in talks for potential $44 bln merger

* Qatar's Ooredoo in talks for majority stake in Salam subsidiary

* Qatari developer UDC says secures up to 730 mln riyal loan from CBQ

OMAN

* Oman money supply, banking lending growth slow in October (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)